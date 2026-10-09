By Medical News Today

October 9, 2026

Diet is an important modifiable factor in the development of type 2 diabetes, with dietary patterns high in red and processed meat, and sugar-sweetened foods and drinks generally being associated with greater risk.

In particular, studies have consistently reported an association between higher red-meat consumption and incident type 2 diabetes.

Meat consumption and incident type 2 diabetes: an individual-participant federated meta-analysis of 1·97 million adults with 100 000 incident cases from 31 cohorts in 20 countries

However, because much of this evidence is observational, it is difficult to establish causality.

One proposed mechanism linking red meat consumption to diabetes is the presence of a sugar known as N-glycolylneuraminic acid (Neu5Gc), which is naturally produced by most mammals and can be found in some foods, particularly red meat such as beef and lamb, and to a lesser extent in dairy products.

Because Neu5Gc is foreign to the human body, the immune system can produce antibodies against it, which may promote inflammation and could lead to insulin resistance.

Now, preliminary findings presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Milan, Italy, report an association between higher dietary Neu5Gc intake and increased risk of developing diabetes.

Notably, the researchers found that people with the highest estimated dietary intake of Neu5Gc from meat had a 63% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those with the lowest intake.

However, the researchers stress that the findings are preliminary, based on an observational study, and have not yet been peer-reviewed, so they cannot establish that Neu5Gc or red meat directly causes type 2 diabetes.

Higher Neu5Gc Intake Associated with Greater Diabetes Risk

The researchers analyzed data from 89,953 adults participating in the NutriNet-Santé study, a large French prospective observational cohort that examines relationships between diet, lifestyle, and health.

Participants were, on average, 42 years old, and 79% were female. None had type 2 diabetes or cancer when they entered the study.

Dietary intake was assessed using three 24-hour dietary records.

Researchers then estimated participants’ Neu5Gc consumption using a database that contains measurements of the compound in various foods.

Participants were divided into 5 groups according to their estimated intake of meat-derived Neu5Gc.

During a median follow-up of 7.2 years, 966 participants developed type 2 diabetes.

Compared with people in the lowest Neu5Gc-intake group, those in the highest groups showed statistically significant associations with type 2 diabetes.

Notably, the highest group had a 63% higher relative risk of developing type 2 diabetes, while the second-highest group had a 41% higher risk, according to a press release.

The researchers observed the association in both males and females, although the study was not designed to establish a difference in risk between the sexes.

“This is a relative risk: people in the top fifth of meat-derived Neu5Gc intake had a 63% higher risk than those in the bottom fifth, after accounting for many other factors,” lead author Leopold Fezeu, MD, PhD, from the Université Sorbonne Paris Nord, Bobigny, France, explained to Medical News Today.

Could Inflammation Explain the Association?

The researchers suggest that chronic inflammation could be one possible biological explanation.

When Neu5Gc is incorporated into human tissues, the immune system recognizes Neu5Gc as foreign and produces antibodies against it. This inflammatory response is known as xenosialitis.

Repeated exposure could therefore contribute to persistent immune activation.

Chronic inflammation is already thought to play a role in insulin resistance and the development of type 2 diabetes.

The findings of the preliminary study suggest that inflammation may help explain the relationship between red meat consumption and type 2 diabetes.

“It is a plausible explanation, but it remains a hypothesis,” Fezeu noted.

“Humans cannot produce Neu5Gc, yet it is absorbed from red meat and incorporated into our tissues, where the immune system recognizes it as foreign.”

“However, we did not measure anti-Neu5Gc antibodies in this study, so we could not test the mechanism directly. This is an important next step,” Fezeu added.

Link Weakens After Accounting for Red Meat Intake

An important finding was that the relationship became weaker and was no longer statistically significant after the researchers adjusted for total red meat consumption.

This means the study cannot establish that Neu5Gc itself is responsible for the observed association.

Red meat contains numerous compounds that could potentially affect diabetes risk, including haem iron and other nutrients and food components.

Therefore, the researchers suggest that Neu5Gc may explain part of the relationship between red meat consumption and type 2 diabetes, but other components of red meat could also contribute.

The study also found no significant association between Neu5Gc from dairy products and type 2 diabetes.

According to the researchers, this may partly reflect differences in Neu5Gc concentrations among foods, as well as in typical serving sizes.

When Neu5Gc from all dietary sources was considered together, people in the highest intake group had a 37% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those in the lowest group.

The researchers said this association was largely driven by Neu5Gc from meat.

“Neu5Gc and red meat are closely linked, since red meat is the main source of Neu5Gc, so it is difficult to fully separate their effects,” Fezeu said.

What Role did Body Weight Play?

The researchers estimated that obesity accounted for approximately 13% of the association between meat-derived Neu5Gc and type 2 diabetes.

This suggests that, if the association is confirmed, body weight may explain only part of the relationship.

The researchers propose that inflammatory effects on insulin-producing cells and on tissues involved in insulin sensitivity could be among the mechanisms.

However, this remains a hypothesis that requires further testing.

Importantly, the study does not show that consuming a particular amount of red meat will cause diabetes.

People in the highest Neu5Gc-intake group generally consumed more red meat than those in the lowest group.

Among males, median red meat intake ranged from 5 grams (g) per day in the lowest group to 97g per day in the highest. Among females, it ranged from 0 to 73g per day.

These figures describe the dietary patterns of people in the different study groups and should not be interpreted as safe or harmful thresholds for meat consumption.

More Research is Necessary

While the results may suggest a mechanism for the possible link between red meat and diabetes, the researchers emphasize several limitations.

First, the findings are preliminary and have not yet been independently validated. The estimates could change as the analysis is finalized.

Second, because the study is observational, it cannot determine whether Neu5Gc exposure causes type 2 diabetes.

Even though researchers adjusted for a range of potential confounding factors, other lifestyle, environmental, or social factors that were not measured could have influenced the results.

Dietary intake was also estimated from participants’ dietary records rather than continuously measured throughout the follow-up period.

Changes in dietary patterns over time could therefore have introduced some measurement error.

Finally, the study did not directly measure anti-Neu5Gc antibodies, meaning it could not directly demonstrate that the proposed immune mechanism occurred in participants who developed diabetes.

The researchers plan to investigate how Neu5Gc interacts with other components of red meat, including haem iron, and to measure anti-Neu5Gc antibodies in future studies.

Further research could also examine whether replacing foods particularly high in Neu5Gc, such as beef and lamb, with poultry or plant-based protein sources affects type 2 diabetes risk.

“If our findings are confirmed, this would be a logical hypothesis to test, since poultry and plant foods contain little or no Neu5Gc, whereas beef and lamb are among the richest sources,” Fezeu told MNT.

“As a final remark, this is an observational study: it shows an association, not cause and effect, and residual confounding cannot be excluded. Our findings need to be confirmed in other populations, ideally with direct measurement of anti-Neu5Gc antibodies,” Fezeu concluded.

BOTTOMLINE

A preliminary observational study presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) meeting in Milan (28 September–2 October 2026) reports that higher dietary intake of N-glycolylneuraminic acid (Neu5Gc)—a sialic-acid sugar abundant in red meat—was associated with a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Researchers analyzed data from 89,953 adults in the French NutriNet-Santé cohort (average age 42, 79% women) who were free of diabetes and cancer at baseline.

Dietary Neu5Gc was estimated from repeated 24-hour food records.

Over a median 7.2 years of follow-up, 966 participants developed type 2 diabetes.

Compared with the lowest quintile of meat-derived Neu5Gc, the highest quintile had a 63% higher risk (hazard ratio 1.63, 95% CI 1.29–2.06) and the second-highest a 41% higher risk, after adjustment for age, sex, physical activity, overall diet quality, smoking, and existing health conditions.

The link was weaker but still present after further adjustment for BMI; the authors estimated that obesity accounted for only about 13% of the association.

No clear link was seen for Neu5Gc from dairy. Total dietary Neu5Gc (all sources) showed a smaller 37% higher risk in the top versus bottom quintile, driven mainly by the meat component.

In the highest meat-Neu5Gc group, median red-meat intake was roughly 97 g/day for men (136 g including processed meat) and 73 g/day for women (96 g including processed), versus a few grams in the lowest group.

The proposed mechanism is “xenosialitis.”

Humans lost the ability to synthesize Neu5Gc because of an ancient mutation in the CMAH gene, so the molecule is foreign.

When absorbed from food it can be incorporated into human tissues, where antibodies against it may drive low-grade chronic inflammation.

That inflammation is hypothesized to impair insulin action and pancreatic beta-cell function.

Prior laboratory and observational work (including by groups studying Ajit Varki’s xenosialitis concept) has linked the same process to inflammation relevant to cardiovascular disease and certain cancers, but this is the first large prospective analysis focused on type 2 diabetes.

The authors themselves describe the inflammation pathway as a plausible hypothesis consistent with the data, not a proven causal chain.

Important limits are stated in the conference materials and coverage: the results are preliminary and not yet peer-reviewed; the design is observational, so residual confounding (other lifestyle factors, cooking methods, or co-occurring nutrients such as heme iron) cannot be excluded; Neu5Gc intake was estimated rather than measured directly; and when the analysis was further adjusted for total red-meat intake the Neu5Gc association weakened and lost statistical significance (though the direction remained the same).

Thus Neu5Gc may account for part, but not all, of the previously reported red-meat association.

That broader association is well documented in large observational analyses.

A 2024 Cambridge-led meta-analysis of nearly 2 million people (The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology) found that 100 g/day of unprocessed red meat was linked to about a 10% higher type 2 diabetes risk and 50 g/day of processed meat to about a 15% higher risk, after adjustment for BMI and other factors.

Earlier Harvard cohorts reported larger relative risks for higher versus lower intakes.

Randomized trials examining short-term glycemic markers have generally not shown clear adverse effects of red meat on insulin sensitivity or fasting glucose, so the long-term observational signal and the mechanistic picture remain incompletely reconciled.

In short, the new findings add a candidate molecular explanation—meat-derived Neu5Gc and related chronic inflammation—for an association that multiple cohorts have already observed, but they do not establish that the sugar itself causes diabetes.

Confirmation in peer-reviewed analyses, direct antibody measurements, and studies that can better separate Neu5Gc from other components of red meat would be needed before the result could support specific dietary advice beyond existing guidance to limit processed and high intakes of red meat.

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