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Kenneth Lee Williams's avatar
Kenneth Lee Williams
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So....just wait and watch the influx of foreigners, illegal or otherwise come to invade our Nation to spawn their children and plant even more seeds of division to ultimately ruin America. Sad, iniquitous decision by SCOTUS. CONGRESS NEEDS TO AMEND ASAP.

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