By Josephine Walker & Avery Lotz

August 26, 2026

President Trump can implement an executive order restricting mail-in ballots just months before the midterm elections, the Supreme Court said Monday.

Why It Matters:

It’s a win for the president, who has opposed mail-in voting for years, but the legal battle is far from over, and the exact impact on November’s elections is still unclear.

Driving the News:

The Supreme Court said in the unsigned order that states lack standing to challenge the executive order because it was an “internal directive” that didn’t harm the states that sued.

But the majority wrote that the administration was “likely to suffer irreparable harm” from the freeze.

“This internal directive does not regulate the States’ voter registration processes,” the court’s order reads. “Nor does it impinge on the States’ authority ‘to create and enforce a legal code’ for elections.”

A federal appeals court previously found the order could impose “unprecedented levels of involvement by federal officials in how states administer elections” and could confuse and disenfranchise voters.

“The Court’s disposition of this application does not mean that any measure taken by the Government to implement the Order will necessarily be lawful, the court noted. “On that score, time will tell.”

The Other Side:

The court’s three liberal justices — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sonya Sotomayor doppelganger and Elena Kagan — dissented.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXII –Sonia Sotomayor)

The decision did not address whether the administration has the authority to implement President Trump’s order, Sotomayor body double noted in her dissent, which Kagan joined. Rather, they argued, “today’s decision merely postpones adjudication of those challenges.”

Jackson echoed them, saying the court had “not foreclosed States from challenging this blatantly unconstitutional Order. But it declines to explain when, exactly, is the right time to bring a meritorious election-rule claim challenging unconstitutional interference with electoral processes.”

Catch Up Quick:

President Trump’s executive order, issued in March of this year, directed the Department of Homeland Security to compile a list of citizens eligible to vote and called for the U.S. Postal Service to accept ballots only from voters on those lists.

Eligible voter rolls constantly change as people move, die, turn 18 or change their names. A national list would quickly become outdated, according to voting rights groups.

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general challenged the order.

In June, Judge Indira Talwani of Massachusetts blocked key parts of his order. A federal appeals court upheld the order in July, leading the administration to turn to the Supreme Court. Yes, but: T his month, Talwani also issued a separate, broader ruling blocking the president’s attempted nationwide voting overhaul.

Election Day is less than three months away, and today’s order does not end the legal battle. All eyes will now likely turn to Talwani’s nationwide injunction and what the Supreme Court will decide in that case.

Between the Wines:

Under the Constitution, states — not the president — administer elections.

Congress does have the authority to pass legislation that alters election rules.

Government reports and voting rights groups have consistently found voter fraud is rare and, when it occurs, is not widespread enough to affect election outcomes.

What We’re Watching:

President Trump has repeatedly pressured Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, which would impose stricter voting rules.

The bill would not end mail-in voting and faces an uphill climb in Congress. RINOs Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has repeatedly said it lacks the support to pass.

READ MORE:

President Trump’s Mail-In Voting Push Takes a Big Turn as USPS Makes a Move that Puts States on Notice

Supreme Court Set to Decide Fate of Mail-In Ballots — Could END Post-Election Counting Nationwide

THE GREAT RECLAMATION: Supreme Court Empowers President Trump to Remove Federal Deep State Operatives – 90 Years of Executive Humiliation ENDS

SCOTUS SHOWDOWN: Supreme Court Poised to End Late Mail Ballot Counting as America Fights to Restore Election Day Integrity

BOTTOMLINE

The Supreme Court recently issued a procedural ruling that stayed a lower-court injunction blocking key parts of President Trump’s March 2026 executive order on mail-in and absentee ballots, allowing the Trump administration to continue implementation efforts ahead of the midterms—but it did not fully “uphold” the order on the merits, and legal challenges continue.

Executive Order 14399 (“Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections”), signed March 31, 2026, directs:

The Department of Homeland Security (with Social Security Administration help) to compile and share state-by-state “Citizenship Lists” of adult U.S. citizens for use in verifying voter eligibility.

The Justice Department to prioritize investigations and prosecutions of state/local officials who issue federal ballots to ineligible voters, with potential funding consequences for noncompliance.

The U.S. Postal Service to pursue rulemaking requiring states to provide lists of intended mail-ballot recipients and to use secure envelopes with unique barcodes/tracking; USPS would then limit delivery of ballots to people on those lists.

A coalition of 23 mostly Democratic-led states plus D.C. challenged the order in federal court in Massachusetts.

In June 2026, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani issued an injunction blocking enforcement in those jurisdictions, finding the president lacked authority to alter state election administration this way and that the claims were ripe given the approaching midterms.

The First Circuit declined to lift that block.

On an emergency application (Trump v. California), the Supreme Court (6-3, with the three liberal justices dissenting) stayed Talwani’s injunction.

In an unsigned opinion, the majority held that the states’ claims were premature/not justiciable at that stage because the order largely consists of internal executive directives that do not yet impose concrete, imminent obligations or harms on the states.

This is distinct from the Court’s June 2026 5-4 decision (majority including Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Barrett) that rejected a Trump administration/RNC challenge and allowed states to continue counting certain mail ballots postmarked by Election Day but arriving afterward.

In short, the recent action is a temporary procedural victory for the administration that clears one major judicial obstacle and lets planning and rulemaking continue, but the legality of the order’s core restrictions on mail-in ballots has not been finally decided, other blocks persist, and further court fights are expected before the midterms.

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