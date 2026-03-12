By Joe Mannion

March 13, 2026

IRAN’s impotent nepo-terrorist leader Mojtaba Khamenei blew off his own succession parade – leaving bootlicking fanatics to worship a photo instead.

As thousands gathered to pay tribute to their newly appointed head-of-state, the wounded mullah was likely cowering in fear as President Donald Trump delivered his most violent blitz yet.

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was made new supreme leader on Sunday. AFP

The impotent new leader was absent at his succession rally, replaced by a portrait half the size of his dad’s. X

Hundreds of regime fanatics gathered to pay tribute to their new head-of-state. X

A portrait of the mad mullah took up centre stage instead and was half the size of slain dad Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s.

“It’s either he’s out cold in a hospital, or he’s scared and hiding in the deepest bunker they have after seeing his dad be turned into red mist,” an expert told the New York Post.

Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is a No-Show at Own Succession Rally: ‘The Charisma of a Boiled Potato’

Khosro Isfahani, a research director for the opposition group National Union for Democracy, said the runt tyrant was only appointed due to pressure from the bloodthirsty Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

“He has the charisma of a boiled potato,” Isfahani quipped.

But in spite of Khamenei’s lack of experience, unpopularity and poor leadership qualities, Iran‘s most powerful man Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, is reportedly happy for him to step up.

So too is parliament speaker and regime madcap Mohammad Ghalibaf.

“Those two want to sit this out and are happy to see Mojtaba be the one to beat his chest and take the reins,” Khosro said.

“Mojtaba is irrelevant, and they see it as a short-term appointment because it’s not going to last very long,” he added, referencing America’s latest threat to Khamenei.

Mojtaba’s short reign didn’t get off to a great start after it emerged that he was treated for impotence at hospitals in London.

Iranian state TV announced yesterday that its new supreme tyrant had been wounded but did not elaborate when or where.

Two Israeli military officials have now said that he sustained injuries to his legs, as reported by the New York Times, which is why he is yet to make a public or video appearance.

Mojtaba’s election was foreseeable, but angered President Trump, nonetheless.

Attendees farcically worshipped a picture of the tyrant. X

Shia Muslims holding portraits of Ali and Mojtaba Khamenei. AFP

“We think it’s going to ​lead to just ​more of the same problem ‌for ⁠the country,” the US president told reporters.

President Trump had previously branded the 56-year-old a “lightweight”, saying he would be an “unacceptable choice”.

President Trump has vowed to be involved in picking the next leader. EPA

It is believed that Mojtaba’s own dad did not endorse him as his successor before his inglorious death on February 28.

Isfahani said that the late Khamenei felt his impotent son lacked the experience or capability to run Iran.

“In Khamenei’s will, he explicitly asked Mojtaba not to be named as successor,” Isfahani who has tied to Iranian intelligence said.

Adding: “Mojtaba is an impotent young cleric who has achieved nothing in terms of political life.

“All these years, he has been nothing without his father’s name.”

A screen displays a portrait of Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during the funerals of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders, army commanders. AFP

Mere hours after Mojtaba’s appointment were announced, the rogue state launched fresh strikes on Israel and even scrawled a chilling message on a missile.

A picture posted by Iran state broadcaster IRIB’s Telegram channel appears to show a projectile marked with the words: “At Your Service, Sayyed Mojtaba“.

In a Telegram post, the IDF said:

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.”

Israel already pledged to assassinate any successor of bloodthirsty Khamenei, who was killed in joint US-Israeli strikes.

READ MORE:

A Leader No One Has Seen: The Unusual Debut of Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Iran’s Impotent New Ayatollah is in a COMA and has lost at Least One Leg – as his Rogue Regime Plunges the World into Chaos

How Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei Built ‘Coup-Proof’ Regime Around Him – As Shady Figures Protecting Tyrant Are Exposed for First Time

President Trump on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: “I Got Him Before He Got Me. They Tried Twice”

BOTTOMLINE

At a major rally in Tehran on March 9-10, 2026, intended to celebrate Mojtaba’s succession, the new leader was notably absent.

Thousands of supporters gathered, but instead of a personal appearance, they displayed and hailed portraits of him—reportedly half the size of those of his late father.

His absence has fueled discussions about his legitimacy, charisma (or lack thereof, as some outlets quip), and the regime’s stability, with comparisons drawn to religious figures in Shia tradition.

Reactions globally, including among Shia communities in places like Nigeria and Iraq, view his appointment as a continuation of hardline policies against the West.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.