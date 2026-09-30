By Jim Hᴏft

September 30, 2026

A trauma surgeon who worked inside the Washington hospital that treated the first diagnosed COVID-19 patient in the United States dropped a political grenade on Capitol Hill Monday.

Dr. James P. Miller told Sen. Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) roundtable, “COVID-19 Hospital Protocols: Real Stories from Real People,” that the head of infectious disease at his hospital privately admitted he was working with state government to restrict the civil rights of unvaccinated Americans.

“The head of infectious disease medicine at my hospital privately told me that he was working with the state government to restrict the civil rights of unvaccinated people,” Miller said.

“Including their ability to drive and therefore work, by making their driver’s license renewal contingent on their COVID vaccine status.”

That is not a conspiracy theory from a comment section.

That is a licensed physician and surgeon, under oath in the Senate, describing what he said he heard from the man running infectious disease at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, the same hospital that treated “Patient Zero” in January 2020.

In a sworn attestation Miller previously filed for criminal investigations, he identified that official as Dr. George Diaz and said Diaz told him unvaccinated people should not be allowed to engage in society or hold a driver’s license, and that Diaz claimed he was working with the Washington governor’s office to turn that view into state policy.

Those remain Miller’s allegations. Diaz was the public face of Everett’s first-case response and an early champion of remdesivir.

The hospital that launched the national panic, and the doctor who says the panic was manufactured.

Miller was a staff surgeon and ICU provider at the Everett hospital. He also contracted independently to perform ICU quality reviews.

What he found, he told Johnson’s panel, was not a heroic system stretched to the breaking point. It was fraud, fear theater, and protocols that killed.

He said his reviews uncovered fraud extending to senior hospital leadership. He reported it. Then the retaliation started.

After federal authorities sent remdesivir to the hospital, Miller said medical leadership handed physicians “misleading and inaccurate information” about the drug.

When a young trauma patient looked like a textbook candidate under the official guidelines, the infectious disease doctor on call told him privately not to give it to her, because, quote, “she seemed like a nice girl.”

“Any physician honestly reviewing the real-world data at that time could have recognized early that remdesivir caused more harm than good,” Miller testified.

Read his statement below:

The Gateway Pundit has been screaming this for years while ABC tried to dress the same failed Ebola drug up as a “miracle cure.”

In December 2024 TGP reported that a coalition of more than 30 attorneys representing over 1,500 remdesivir victims sent ABC a cease-and-desist after the network’s medical drama portrayed the drug as a wonder treatment.

Coalition of Over 30 Attorneys Representing Over 1,500 Remdesivir Victims Blast ABC with Cease and Desist Over Dangerous ‘Miracle Cure’ Claim in New Show

Those lawyers say patients were coerced under Emergency Use Authorization, denied informed consent, and left with kidney injury, liver damage, and death.

Nurses on the floor had their own name for it.

As TGP reported in 2021 from a Cleveland Clinic whistleblower, staff called remdesivir “Run, Death Is Near.”

Patients were intubated early, cheap generics were blocked, and a $5,000-a-bag antiviral that shut down organs became “standard of care.”

Even the World Health Organization eventually told hospitals not to use remdesivir in hospitalized COVID patients, citing little or no effect on mortality, a fact Fox News reported in November 2020.

The federal machine kept pushing it anyway. Gilead cashed the checks.

Sen. Johnson has already put the body count on the record.

In a July hearing with Anthony Fauci, Johnson cited adverse-event data showing remdesivir logged 2,751 reported deaths over 69 months, and he accused the NIH treatment panel of being stacked with members who had financial ties to Gilead.

The late Fauci took the Fifth.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIV – Anthony Fauci)

COVID vaccines are not vaccines. Covid Injections are Gene Therapy. The Covid Injections are Designed to Kill.

As if their criminality was not enough, Attorney Renz highlighted a science paper that showed their proposed solution to the problem they had created – the cancer caused by COVID-19 injections – is another gene therapy product whose recipients also have the potential to shed causing illness in others.

They knew shedding was possible years ago. This is an open admission and a clear violation of the Nuremberg Code’s first principle of voluntary consent. This shows a Conspiracy to Commit Mass Murder!

No longer running CDC from Brussels, capturing Walensky would seal the deal on a trifecta of COVID criminals: Fauci, Collins & Walensky.

READ MORE:

19,000 Doctors Indicted for Covid Crimes

Hospitals Murdered Patients ‘In Cold Blood’ To Meet ‘Covid Targets,’ Whistleblowers Testify

Health and Human Services (HHS) Halts Deadly Disease Research at Fort Detrick BSL-4 Biolab in ‘Safety Stand-Down’

MURDER BY COVID PROTOCOL

40,000 American Military Veteran Murders During the COVID-19 Pandemic Demand Serious Investigation

Grave Infectious Disease Becomes the Deadliest—Worse Than COVID

BOTTOMLINE

This article refers to testimony given on September 28, 2026, by Dr. James P. Miller, a former trauma and acute-care surgeon at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in Washington state.

That hospital treated the first confirmed U.S. COVID-19 case in January 2020 (a Snohomish County man who had recently returned from Wuhan).

Infectious-disease physician Dr. George Diaz was among those who treated the patient and later participated in remdesivir research.

Miller spoke at a Senate roundtable hosted by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) titled “COVID-19 Hospital Protocols: Real Stories from Real People.”

He had previously made similar statements in a sworn declaration.

He described himself as a staff surgeon and ICU provider who also performed independent ICU quality reviews, cared for hundreds of COVID patients, and later opened a church-based free clinic after saying unvaccinated patients were being turned away.

Miller claimed:

His quality reviews uncovered fraud involving senior leadership; he reported it and then faced what he called baseless disciplinary proceedings, sham peer review, and threats to his license (which he said he defeated while remaining in good standing).

Hospital protocols caused demonstrable harm and higher mortality. He specifically criticized remdesivir, saying leadership gave misleading information about it. He recounted an infectious-disease doctor privately advising him not to give the drug to a young trauma patient who otherwise met guidelines because “she seemed like a nice girl.”

Hospital messaging inflated case and death counts; some patients who died of trauma or other causes were listed as COVID deaths. He said the hospital was not actually overwhelmed—nurses were sent home for lack of patients even as headlines claimed otherwise.

Mask and PPE protocols lacked scientific basis, did not work medically, and dehumanized staff and patients .

The head of infectious disease privately told him he was working with the state government to restrict civil rights of the unvaccinated, including tying driver’s-license renewal to vaccination status.

Hospital leadership, including the chief medical officer of the medical group, endorsed primary-care and urgent-care physicians refusing to see unvaccinated patients.

Censored treatments (ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamin D, zinc, quercetin, exercise) were highly effective.

The roundtable was not a formal sworn hearing, though Miller had submitted an earlier declaration under penalty of perjury.

On the medical claims:

Remdesivir received emergency authorization and later full FDA approval based on trials showing modestly shorter recovery time in some hospitalized patients; later analyses and WHO guidance were more cautious. Real-world experience and debates over its value were widespread.

Large randomized trials did not support hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin as effective COVID treatments ; regulators revoked or never granted authorization for those uses.

Individual physicians and some practices did refuse non-emergency care to unvaccinated patients in 2021 ; Emergency care obligations under EMTALA still applied.

Death-certificate coding of “COVID-19” versus underlying conditions was a documented point of debate nationally.

Miller’s description of empty beds versus public messaging, financial incentives around COVID diagnoses and certain drugs, early protocol rigidity, and retaliation against dissenting clinicians echoes complaints raised by other clinicians during and after the pandemic.

Miller has continued practicing primary care after leaving surgical work in 2022.

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