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Jacqueline Steckelberg's avatar
Jacqueline Steckelberg
Sep 30

More testimony from the frontline:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Dd4DqnQoGpQ/?stkn=b3k5NDJ1YnVhNWpp

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Natural Law Warrior's avatar
Natural Law Warrior
Sep 30

I wish there were any credible evidence that COVID-1984 criminals have been held to account, but I have yet to see any. Congressional hearings & testimony is little more than public relations theater. On the upside, at least there is finally some visibility in public. Courts, B.A.R. attorneys, tRUMP administration, D.A.R.P.A. , academia, medical murder industrial complex, state & national, legislatures, M.S.M. outlets, corporations are all still largely lucifarian sock puppets.

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