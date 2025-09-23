By JAMES CIRRONE

September 23, 2025

The surgeon who examined Charlie Kirk said the bullet that killed him miraculously did not exit his neck, likely saving others from getting hit.

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet revealed on Saturday night that he had spoken with the surgeon who made the comments directly to him.

In a post on X, Kolvet wrote:

'I apologize this is somewhat graphic, but in this case, the fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably another miracle, and I want people to know.'

The surgeon told Kolvet that the bullet 'absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round'.

'I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two,' the surgeon told Kolvet.

A .30-06 bolt action rifle, the kind that was discovered hidden in the woods after Kirk was killed, is used to kill deer, elk, moose, bears and other big game animals.

Because this rifle can kill animals six times bigger than humans, the fact that Kirk's neck stopped this bullet was an 'absolute miracle', according to the surgeon Kolvet spoke with.

'His bone was so healthy and the density was so impressive that he’s like the man of steel. It should have just gone through and through. It likely would have killed those standing behind him too,' the surgeon said to Kolvet.

The surgeon reportedly said this was a miracle, as it likely saved the people standing behind him

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said Charlie Kirk's surgeon was stunned that the bullet did not go through the conservative activist's neck.

Kolvet also revealed the coroner found the bullet just beneath Kirk's skin.

'Even in death, Charlie managed to save the lives of those around him,' Kolvet wrote. 'Remarkable. Miraculous.'

The revelation comes as America remember Kirk at a televised service at 2pm ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, near Phoenix.

President Donald Trump, JD Vance and Charlie's widow Erika Kirk are set to eulogize the TPUSA founder.

Kirk was fatally shot in front of a crowd of hundreds of people on September 10 while holding a live debate event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

It was the first stop on his 'American Comeback Tour', and students were invited to a tent that had the words 'Prove Me Wrong' emblazoned on the front of it.

In the middle of a discussion about transgender mass shooters, a single shot rang out before Kirk was hit in the neck by a bullet.

Since he was livestreaming the event and people in the crowd were recording the stage with their phones, countless angles of Kirk's graphic murder were circulated on social media.

The conservative activist and political organizer was carried out of the area by his private security detail and rushed to the hospital.

In sign of how influential he was in the current White House, President Trump was the one to first announce he had died.

After Kirk was shot, the campus was thrown into chaos as students ran for their lives. Police arrested two men who were determined to not be involved in the crime.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested and charged with Kirk's murder. He made his initial court appearance on September 16.

President Trump has since said Kirk's organizing efforts in swing states, especially with younger voters, were what helped him win the 2024 election.

'I've never seen young people, or any group, go to one person like they did to Charlie,' President Trump said in an interview on Fox & Friends on September 12.

'He was an unbelievable talent. He loved young people; he wanted to help young people. And he didn't deserve this. He was truly a good person.'

After Kirk was shot, the campus was thrown into chaos as students ran for their lives. Police arrested two men who were determined to not be involved in the crime.

The day after the shooting, on September 11, the FBI released pictures of the suspect, who was wearing an American flag shirt and had sunglasses and a hat on.

And on September 12, Utah authorities announced that Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested in connection to his killing.

Earlier this week he appeared in court in an anti-suicide vest and is facing seven counts, including a capital murder charge, over the killing of Kirk.

It was later revealed that Robinson's mother recognized him in the photos the FBI circulated. His father agreed, and his parents were able to get him to turn himself in.

READ MORE:

Politicians, Celebrities, and 200,000 Fans Gather to Honor Charlie Kirk

Deep State Detainee Maims Self at GITMO After JAG Denies Request to Watch Charlie Kirk Memorial

Charlie Kirk’s Chilling Warning: ‘If I’m Assassinated, It Will Be Israel’

After Charlie Kirk Murder, Democrats GETTING WORSE; Calling for the Deaths of "millions"

Across the Globe: World Leaders and Everyday People Honor Charlie Kirk

BOTTOMLINE

Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was fatally shot in the neck on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

The alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, has been charged with murder and remains in custody.

According to Andrew Kolvet, a TPUSA spokesman and executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," the surgeon who examined Kirk's wound described the circumstances as an "absolute miracle."

The high-powered, high-velocity bullet—fired from a hunting rifle capable of taking down large game like moose or elk—did not exit Kirk's body, which likely prevented it from injuring or killing others standing behind him at the event.

The coroner reportedly found the bullet lodged just beneath the skin on the opposite side of Kirk's neck.

Kolvet attributed this to Kirk's exceptionally dense bone structure, with the surgeon reportedly calling him a "man of steel" and noting that Kirk wore no body armor under his T-shirt.

Kolvet emphasized that even in death, Kirk's physical condition may have saved lives, framing it as his "final miracle."

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.