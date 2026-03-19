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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
2h

The (not so) great American Army (of Cowards) ... you are having a laugh mate.

We're dropping nukes on Iran... yeah we are so great... but a Butterfly Chocolate Chip ice-cream through the post is scaring the Gay Army of the US of fucking A to shit in their pampers?

For fuck sake... Idiots the lot.

Stop Bombing other countries for these fucking Jewish Clowns then!

THE EXPLOITED - FUCK THE USA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aj9iTYFBhlQ&list=RDaj9iTYFBhlQ&start_radio=1

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