By Kristinn Taylor

October 21, 2025

Colombian President Gustavo Petro threatened to “take out” President Donald Trump in a lengthy interview with Univision on Monday a day after President Trump called Petro “an illegal drug leader.”

Relations between Colombia and the United States are at a nadir after the U.S. destroyed a suspected drug-running boat in the Caribbean last month, killing a Colombian national.

Petro said the man was a fisherman. A report by El País says the man had a criminal record involving the theft of hundreds of weapons from a police station in 2015.

Colombia recalled its ambassador to the U.S. on Monday for consultations.

Last month, the State Department revoked Petro’s visa during the U.N. General Assembly after he spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City and called on U.S. troops to disobey orders by President Trump.

Speaking with Univision President Daniel Coronell at the end of the interview at Casa de Nariño in Bogota, Petro said if President Trump won’t change, the solution is to “take out Trump,” loudly snapping his fingers.

Petro: “Humanity has a first offramp, and it is to change Trump in various ways. The easiest way may be through Trump himself–the easiest. If not, take out Trump.”

PRIMERA SALIDA Y ES CAMBIAR A TRUMP DE DIVERSAS MANERAS. PUEDE SER POR EL MISMO TRUMP, LA MáS FáCIL, SI NO SACA LA TRUMP.”

(Note: Both X and Google translate the comment as “take out Trump.” The MRC translation is “get rid of Trump.”

Coronell, was shaken by the interview, posting afterward (via translation), “I’m leaving more worried than when I arrived.”

Video via the Media Research Center’s Jorge Bonilla:

WATCH: Jorge Bonilla on X: “JUST IN: Colombia’s President Petro wraps his Univision interview by saying that if @realDonaldTrump won’t change, the solution is to “get rid of Trump” https://t.co/JzRYHGPIzX” / X

On Sunday, President Trump posted about Petro:

Excerpt from the Guardian on the battle between Petro and President Trump:

Colombia recalls US ambassador amid spat with President Trump over strikes on alleged drug boats

Feud casts doubt on future of counter-narcotics and security cooperation between two countries, analysts warn.

Excerpt from report by El Pais published Sunday (via translation):

BOTTOMLINE

Colombian President Gustavo Petro did make a statement during an October 20, 2025, interview on Univision that has been widely interpreted as a veiled threat against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The remark came amid an escalating diplomatic feud between the two leaders over issues like drug trafficking, migration policies, U.S. military strikes on alleged drug boats in Colombian waters, and President Trump’s decisions to cut aid and impose tariffs on Colombia.

When pressed on whether he could negotiate with President Trump, Petro responded (translated from Spanish):

“Humanity has a first offramp, and it is to change Trump. In various ways. Perhaps the easiest way may be through Trump himself. If not… (snaps fingers) get rid of Trump.”

Petro accompanied the words “get rid of Trump” (or “sacar a Trump,” which can mean “remove” or “take out”) with a loud finger snap, which some observers saw as implying elimination or assassination. Univision President Daniel Coronell appeared visibly unsettled and ended the interview abruptly without follow-up, later expressing concern.

President Trump has accused Petro of being an “illegal drug leader” and allowing cocaine production to surge in Colombia (the world’s top producer).

Since August 2025, U.S. forces have conducted strikes on at least seven vessels in the Caribbean, killing over 30 people, including Colombians.

On October 19, 2025, President Trump announced the end of all U.S. aid to Colombia (previously $740 million annually, much for anti-drug efforts) and threatened to “close up” drug fields forcibly if Petro didn’t act. He imposed 50% tariffs on Colombian goods the next day. Petro retaliated with matching tariffs and recalled Colombia’s ambassador to the U.S.

The spat began in January 2025 when Petro refused U.S. deportation flights of undocumented Colombians, leading President Trump to label him a “drug lord.”

In September 2025, the U.S. revoked Petro’s visa after he spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York and urged U.S. troops to disobey President Trump.

