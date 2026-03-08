Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roberto Lopez's avatar
Roberto Lopez
2h

The White House says food prices are going down. Meanwhile, this NON-ORGANIC package of Kirkland tenderloin beef, barely over 5 pounds, is $155... (and it's going to go MUCH higher in the aftershocks of the war on Iran...) (h/t to Michael Yon for sending me the photo)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture