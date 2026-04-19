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Robert Wold's avatar
Robert Wold
2h

Good to know FBI is active on major crimes that affect the Iranian hold on world affairs.

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Lizzy McMAGA's avatar
Lizzy McMAGA
8h

Hahaha!! Good that Mafi got caught. She will not be a citizen of the United States anymore.

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