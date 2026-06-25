By Harvey Geh | Georgie English

June 25, 2026

TENS of thousands of people are feared dead after two huge earthquakes hit Venezuela at magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5.

Harrowing footage showed the aftermath of the major back-to-back quakes with buildings sent crumbling to the ground and survivors being pulled from the ruins of their homes.

Emergency services were seen carrying survivors away. AFP

People inside Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia run as a cloud of dust fills up a terminal. Reuters

Emergency responders look for bodies at a demolished building in San Bernardino. Getty

The earthquakes, categorised as a “doublet”, saw an initial shock followed just 39 seconds later by a larger impact in the same area.

Around 20 aftershocks were also reported as US President Donald Trump said he is fearing a “devastating number of deaths”.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) warned casualties will be “high” with extensive damage caused across the country.

It is likely between 10,000 and 100,000 people have died, according to USGS estimations.

Rescue workers search through the remains of a collapsed building. AFP

Rescuers search for victims in a collapsed building in Caracas. AFP

At least 32 people have been confirmed dead so far with 700 injured as desperate recovery operations continue, acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez quickly declared a state of emergency across the country.

Trump, along with dozens of nearby nations, have all vowed to support Venezuela and send supplies to help with the rescue and recovery.

Thousands of civilians are still believed to be trapped inside buildings which were devastated by the two powerful quakes.

Two women run from a quake in Maiquetia. Reuters

Videos posted to social media following the shocks showed buildings falling over – leaving just piles of rubble and dust in the air.

The worst hit region was the coastal town of La Guaira where multiple apartment buildings appeared to have collapsed.

Emergency services were seen assessing the damage as others searched through the rubble.

Shocking pictures showed debris scattered across the streets in the aftermath of the shake.

Interim leader Rodriguez said the initial death toll does not include La Guaira due to how hard it is has been to clear the devastation and find bodies.

She made an emotional statement saying: “Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and we are currently carrying out very intense rescue efforts to save as many lives as God allows us to save.

“This is a true tragedy.”

Locals were seen hugging loved ones as they scrambled to safety as survivors were seen being pulled out of the rubble.

A firefighter rescues a dog from a building that collapsed after an earthquake in Caracas. AP

Picture of a Bancaribe building that collapsed after an earthquake in Caracas on June 24. AFP

Footage from Maiquetia International Airport, located near Caracas, shows people running for their lives as one of the terminals fill with dust as the whole building shakes.

was closed due to “serious damage” to its infrastructure,

Rodriguez confirmed the airport has been closed after “serious damage” to the whole facility.

The major shakes happened about 100 miles west of Caracas.

The first quake had an epicentre 21km west of the coastal town of Moron and hit at 10.04pm UK time, the USGS said.

A second 7.5-magnitude quake then struck just 45km away under 40 seconds later.

The tremors struck at a depth of eight miles, with residents in Caracas rushing to evacuate buildings amid the chaos.

There were reports of mass panic in the city as locals were heard screaming while buildings swayed from side to side.

Rescue workers search through the rubble in Caracas. AP

Crowds of people were seen in the streets as they waited for the powerful shaking to subside.

Witnesses in the Venezuelan capital said they were rushed outside, with others saying cracks formed in their apartment walls as glass windows shattered.

In Chacao, an eastern Caracas municipality, Mayor Gustavo Duque told broadcaster Globovision that two structures had collapsed, 16 people were injured and there were deaths, though he gave no figure for fatalities.

He said: “We’re going to do everything we can to rescue the most people possible.”

Many Venezuelans were at home celebrating a public holiday commemorating Venezuela’s independence from Spain when the temblor hit.

Maria Romero, an 80-year-old pensioner in Caracas, said: “This earthquake was horrible, even worse than the one in 1967.”

People were rushed into the streets during the quake. AFP

Emergency personnel assist a man at the site of a collapsed building in Caracas. Reuters

Astrid Ramirez, a 41-year-old publicist in western Caracas, said: “As soon as it started, we began hearing people screaming… Everyone was running down the stairs.”

Coro Martinez, 56, who lives in eastern Caracas, said: “There was a very loud crash. Things fell in the house, jugs inside the refrigerator. I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

The US Tsunami Warning System had issued a threat for Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands following the earthquake.

They warned islands off the coast of Venezuela – Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire – could also be hit by hazardous waves.

But the alarm has since been called off.

In the Colombian capital of Bogota, alarms were sounded and some residents evacuated buildings as a precaution.

WATCH: Stefan Burns on X: “Here we observe the seismic waves propagating outwards from the destructive M7.2 and M7.5 Venezuela earthquakes today June 24th 2026. This was the strongest earthquake sequence Venezuela has experienced since the 1812 Caracas Earthquake... https://t.co/QWMlAPAm4I” / X

SIX major tremors in less than 24 hours

BOTTOMLINE

Two powerful earthquakes struck northern Venezuela in quick succession (a seismic “doublet”.

Rescue and response efforts are underway with search-and-rescue teams working on rubble piles. A national state of emergency was declared, schools were suspended, the metro was halted, and power/telecom outages affected areas.

Aftershocks (including magnitude 4+ events) continue.

Current Status (as of June 25, 2026, morning UTC)

Rescue operations are active, with the full impact still being assessed—particularly in the hardest-hit coastal and Caracas areas.

International assistance offers have been noted in some reports. The situation remains fluid, and casualty numbers will likely increase as more sites are cleared.

This was a significant and tragic natural disaster.

Sensational headlines often highlight the upper-end USGS estimates for impact, while confirmed numbers are lower but still devastating and rising.

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