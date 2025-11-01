By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

Texas National Guard troops fired tear gas canisters into a surging crowd of 15 rioters outside a Dollar General on Clearwood Drive in Houston Friday night, marking the first confrontation between the military and frenzied cretins furious at the suspension of EBT handouts.

The incident occurred last night after it became apparent that millions of EBT cards would be empty at midnight.

At approximately 10:30 pm, a throng of Blacks assembled outside the Dollar General on Clearwater Drive.

By then, the store had closed and the employees had gone home for the night. But that didn’t dissuade the crowd from seeking a five-finger discount on whatever merchandise they coveted.

Unbeknownst to the rioters, Governor Abbott had anticipated rampant looting and deployed Guardsmen to low-income communities such as Sunnydale, Gulfton, and Greater Greenspoint, areas typically rife with crime.

No sooner had the mob congregated near the store than Guardsmen received word that trouble was brewing. In Hummers and on foot, they sped to the store and confronted the mob, encircling the lunatics and commanding them to disperse.

A woman shouting, “Let’s get our food, ya’ll,” had shattered a window with a brick and was trying to jump through the opening into the store when a Guardsman grabbed her shoulder and flung her to the pavement.

She screeched, “See what Trump’s doing to us. It’s our food, it ain’t his, don’t let them stop you.”

However, the Guardsmen did stop the mayhem—firing into the crowd with rubber bullets and beanbags, and hurling canisters of suffocating tear gas.

The would-be looters ultimately fled, sans any ill-gotten loot. Four of them were detained and later handed over to the Houston Police Department.