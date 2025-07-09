By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 8, 2025

Members of the Texas National Guard are rebuking Kristi Noem’s claims that FEMA is helping survivors of the cataclysmic storm that struck Central Texas over the 4th of July Weekend.

On Monday, Noem, who had previously advocated for the dissolution of FEMA, stated that FEMA was in “enhanced mode” and was aiding storm survivors with filing flood insurance claims.

Four Guardsmen told Real Raw News a different story.

According to them, FEMA agents wielding CAR-15 rifles and sidearms entered a private residence on deluged Axis Way, 50 feet from the Guadalope River, and fifteen minutes later emerged from the partly flooded house carrying “armloads” of the homeowner’s private property.

“I saw a transparent, plastic grocery bag filled with jewelry,” one Guardsman told Real Raw News.

“Part of the house was underwater, but not the second floor. The FEMA guys wore gaiters and wet-weather gear. It was obvious the owner left the area for safer ground. FEMA had bag loads of stuff that they stole from the house.”

He said he and his fellow Guardsmen asked the FEMA agents why they had entered the residence, to which a FEMA guy, presumably the agent-in-charge, replied, “We’re making sure no one’s trapped or dead in there.”

He added that he radioed his commanding officer to report the apparent theft.

“We got told not to interfere with federal agents,” he told RRN.

“FEMA was robbing the absent house owner blind. A year ago, we’d have been given permission to engage. It isn’t right.”

FEMA still has 18,751 people on its payroll, and it is unreasonable to assume that Kristi Noem has knowledge of what every employee is doing.

But FEMA’s still perpetrating crimes, and President Trump and Noem’s promise to disband FEMA has yet to happen.

“Governor Abbott told President Trump we don’t want FEMA in Texas–but they’re here,” the Guardsman said.