By American Media Group

July 28, 2026

The American healthcare system, a pillar of national stability, is currently under siege from within.

In a series of explosive revelations, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pulled back the curtain on a massive, organized criminal enterprise that is bleeding the country dry.

With an estimated $100 billion lost annually to theft, the scale of the corruption is staggering.

This report explores how international criminal networks have weaponized hospice care and medical supplies to exploit the most vulnerable, effectively turning the tragedy of the dying into a multi-billion-dollar illicit industry.

THE HOSPICE “GHOST” NETWORK: A BLUEPRINT FOR THEFT

RFK Jr. has detailed how sophisticated criminal actors have systematically targeted the hospice system—a service intended for those reaching the end of their lives.

The methodology is both cold and calculated:

BEYOND HOSPICE: DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT SCAMS

The corruption extends far beyond hospice care. RFK Jr. highlighted that similar methods have been applied to Durable Medical Equipment (DME).

A NETWORK OF TRANSNATIONAL CRIMINALITY

The scope of this operation is not limited to local domestic actors.

Kennedy Jr. emphasized that the individuals behind these multi-billion-dollar scams are often part of transnational criminal networks.

THE SOUND OF SILENCE: INSTITUTIONAL COMPLICITY

Perhaps the most damning revelation is the lack of political pushback against these enforcement actions.

When the agency moved to shut down 800 fraudulent hospice operations in Los Angeles and address autism fraud in Minnesota, they were met with total silence.

CONCLUSION: RESTORING HEALTHCARE INTEGRITY

The systemic looting of Medicaid by these “ghost” organizations represents a profound betrayal of the public trust and a drain on taxpayer resources meant for those who genuinely need care.

By exposing these transnational rackets, the administration is making it clear that the era of impunity for healthcare corruption is coming to an end.

Protecting the integrity of the healthcare system is not just a policy priority—it is a fight for the sovereign health of the American people.

READ MORE:

Dr. Mehmet Oz, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), UNMASKS Billions in Hospice FRAUD Tied to Foreign Mafias and Welfare Scams

DOJ & FBI Expose Massive $6.5 Billion Healthcare Fraud Takedown: 455 Defendants Across 45 States, including 90 Doctors & Licensed Medical Professionals ARRESTED

Major shakeup at Department of Health and Human Services (HHS): Top officials placed on leave amid mass restructurings

How Fraud and Waste Harm Medicaid

BOTTOMLINE

RFK Jr., as HHS Secretary, has publicly highlighted large-scale Medicare/Medicaid fraud estimated at around $100 billion annually, tied to a major 2026 enforcement action involving patient harm and deaths in some cases.

In the Trump administration (with RFK Jr.), the Justice Department announced the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown in late June.

It charged 455 defendants (including about 90 doctors and other medical professionals) across 45 states and territories in schemes involving more than $6.5 billion in alleged false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, and related programs—the second-largest amount in a single such operation.

RFK Jr. described the prior “pay and chase” approach (paying claims first, then trying to recover fraud) as having failed taxpayers and opened the door to widespread abuse.

He cited roughly $100 billion in fraud per year being stolen from the programs, attributing much of the surge to weakened program integrity efforts in prior years.

Officials said HHS/CMS is shifting to preventive detection (using data analytics and AI to flag suspicious claims before payment).

RFK Jr. and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz have also publicly flagged other issues, such as large numbers of Affordable Care Act marketplace enrollments lacking Social Security numbers (described as a fraud red flag) and ongoing recovery/prevention efforts that have already stopped billions in improper payments.

The dramatic “death racket” framing reflects the real allegations of patient harm and mortality in some schemes, but the core public statements center on systemic billing fraud, weak prior oversight, and the shift to prevention.

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