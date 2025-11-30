By Ethan White

December 1, 2025

Rahmanullah Lakanwal wasn’t smuggled into America. He was brought in—officially, strategically, and with full knowledge of his background.

This wasn’t a bureaucratic mistake. It was an elite-sanctioned operation.

He came through the World Relief organization, which is soaked in globalist fingerprints. Funded by USAID, this NGO is a well-known front, acting as a middleman between government funds and Soros-backed open-border campaigns.

They wrap their work in Christianity and “refugee aid,” but they operate as a pipeline — one that moves foreign operatives into key regions of the U.S., under cover of humanitarian relief.

World Relief isn’t just about housing people. It’s part of a larger strategy. Its real mission is migration engineering, in line with George Soros’s documented agenda of demographic manipulation.

And it doesn’t stop at open borders. Soros has spent decades infiltrating the Evangelical infrastructure, converting churches into migration hubs and pushing them to accept relocation programs disguised as ministry.

Lakanwal landed in Washington State through this very setup. Soros paid the orchestra, pedophile Biden conducted the song, and World Relief handled the logistics.

A former CIA-controlled Zero Unit asset from Afghanistan, trained in raids and executions, was moved into American suburbia with full clearance and zero accountability.

Now look at the timing: He was brought in under the criminal Biden administration’s 2021 Afghan extraction effort—the one the media praised for “saving our allies.” But the truth is darker. These weren’t just translators and drivers.

Many of them were Zero Unit operators — elite Afghan paramilitary agents trained, equipped, and psychologically molded by the CIA.

These units were infamous for brutal night raids, mass civilian killings, and extra-judicial hits. They weren’t refugees. They were field assets.

And Dementia Joe Biden brought them here. Let that sit.

Lakanwal’s name didn’t just appear on a list. He was vetted and cleared by intelligence agencies who knew exactly who he was and what unit he served in.

He fought in Zero Unit 03 in Kandahar—one of the most aggressive divisions tied to U.S. black ops. His own brother was the deputy commander.

This was a family embedded in CIA partnerships, not victims of war.

So why would Pedophile Joe Biden rush to bring him in?

Because these weren’t abandoned assets. They were relocated assets.

The withdrawal from Afghanistan didn’t mark the end of the war machine—it simply moved its pieces into domestic territory.

The criminal Biden regime needed cover, so it called it a humanitarian mission. But beneath that banner, it imported individuals with covert training, field trauma, and years of embedded ties to the CIA—all under Soros-approved refugee programs.

And they knew. There’s no debate over Lakanwal’s history.

Former CIA director John Ratcliffe himself went public, confirming Lakanwal had ties to CIA “partner forces” in Kandahar. The information was always available.

But the regime ignored it. Because he was a protected category.

And that’s not even the most chilling part.

Google Trends data from the DC area shows search spikes for Lakanwal’s name up to six days before the shooting—and again on the morning of the event.

That possibility alone demands forensic scrutiny: IP subpoenas, timestamp verification, and a full audit of who searched this man’s name and why.

The data’s clean. This wasn’t some random keyword drift. It was monitored activity. Someone knew what was coming. They were watching it. Or preparing for it.

Who searches the name of an unknown Afghan refugee days before he allegedly commits an act of violence—unless he’s being tracked, profiled, or pre-positioned?

This wasn’t spontaneous. This was systemic. And Biden’s fingerprints are all over it.

The shooting itself isn’t the core crime. The real betrayal is in how this man arrived here — protected by NGOs, insulated by Soros-backed legal shields, sponsored by U.S. foreign aid (USAID), and placed in a suburban American home after serving in a foreign death squad created by our own intelligence community.

You don’t get to call this a failure.

It’s a success—from the viewpoint of the machine that designed it.

This is what they’ve built: a system where CIA assets can be laundered into civilian populations, protected by Soros-financed infrastructure, and cleared by criminal administrations like Biden’s, who weaponized refugee policy to insert high-risk foreign operatives under the American public’s radar.

We are not dealing with incompetence. We’re dealing with layers of cooperation between NGOs, globalist billionaires, former intelligence warlords, and a regime that knew exactly what it was unleashing.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal was a product of all of it. He was trained by the CIA. Shielded by Soros. Delivered by Biden. And now, blood has been spilled.

President Trump’s current administration is already tracing and auditing the 2021–2022 Afghan import records. The list is long. Too long. And Lakanwal won’t be the last name on it. These are not isolated cases.

These are the consequences of elite-engineered infiltration. They called it a refugee program. But it was always an insertion plan.

And every American should be asking: How many more Rahmanullah Lakanwals are already here?

READ MORE:

What We Know About the CIA-Backed ‘Zero Units’ the Afghan National Guard Shooter Served In

FBI Raids $2,000-a-Month Washington Apartment of Afghan Immigrant Who Ambushed Two National Guard Soldiers Near White House

Fired Up President Trump Vows PERMANENT Pause on Migration from 3rd World Countries – Pledges to Oust Non-Assets, Denaturalize Disruptive Migrants, and Deport Foreign Nationals Draining Our Resources!

CIA Director John Ratcliffe: Alleged National Guard shooter worked with US government entities in Afghanistan, including CIA

BOTTOMLINE

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national charged with shooting two West Virginia National Guard members near the White House in Washington, D.C., drove cross-country from his home in Washington state to carry out the attack.

Trained by the CIA. Lakanwal was part of the Kandahar Strike Force (also known as a “Zero Unit” or Unit 03), a paramilitary counterterrorism group trained, equipped, and supported by the CIA during the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

He worked alongside U.S. Special Forces and other entities until the 2021 withdrawal. CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed his ties to agency-backed operations.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.