By Dan Diamond

June 21, 2026

The Trump administration is arguing that new federal construction projects — including President Donald Trump’s controversial 250-foot arch — are not subject to a federal law that restricts most construction in Washington to a maximum height of 130 feet.

An Interior Department memo posted Thursday offers a new interpretation of the Height of Buildings Act, which was enacted in 1910 to preserve the capital city’s historical views and character.

The law has traditionally been applied to federal projects, helping preserve Washington’s distinctive skyline.

But in its memo, the Interior Department writes that the Height Act should be considered a local zoning law, mostly focused on private property, with exemptions for federal construction.

The memo, which was posted ahead of a federal commission’s hearing on the arch next month, cites statutes and zoning provisions.

“In sum, federal buildings are not subject to the [Height of Buildings Act],” the memo concludes.

That interpretation would reverse a long-held stance by the National Capital Planning Commission, which is considering whether to approve President Trump’s project.

The administration’s new stance also would allow President Trump — who has built skyscrapers across the world — to build any tall federal structure in Washington, too.

The Interior Department did not respond to questions Thursday about who authored the memo and whether President Trump is planning any additional large projects for Washington.

“Great nations build beautiful structures and works of art that cultivate national pride and love of country. In this tradition, Secretary [Doug] Burgum is thrilled to champion the United States triumphal arch which will be a project that all Americans can be proud of,” the department said in a statement.

Historians, architects and Democrats have said that the Height Act would apply to the president’s arch and that there is no special exemption for federal buildings.

“Congress, not the Executive, decided in 1910 that Washington would remain a horizontal city, and Congress has preserved that judgment ever since,” congressional Democrats wrote to Burgum on Tuesday, warning him against building the arch.

Jack Sullivan, a landscape architect and retired University of Maryland professor, said that the Height Act had helped give Washington its unique character.

He pointed to other federal projects — such as the Jefferson Memorial, which is 129 feet tall — that he said acceded to the city’s height limits and respected the primacy of the U.S. Capitol.

“The symbolic aspect of the city is really important,” Sullivan said, invoking Washington’s original designers.

“It was designed as a garden, and buildings were placed in that yard.”

Will Scharf, the Trump-appointed head of the National Capital Planning Commission, had requested the Interior Department memo as part of the commission’s review of Trump’s arch.

Scharf had argued earlier this month that the Height Act should not apply to Trump’s arch.

The planning commission, which President Trump has packed with allies, is set to review and potentially approve the arch at a July 9 meeting.

Career staff on the commission, which Congress charged with reviewing and approving new federal construction, have questioned how Trump’s arch would comply with the Height Act.

“NCPC has always applied the Height of Buildings Act to federal projects,” the commission’s staff wrote in a report reviewing the arch proposal.

President Donald Trump holds up his proposed arch in the East Room in October 2025

Most Americans oppose the planned arch, with 52 percent against it and 21 percent in favor, according to a Washington Post-ABC-Ipsos poll conducted in April.

The project is also facing a lawsuit brought by several military veterans who say the towering structure would alter their visiting experience to nearby Arlington National Cemetery.

Here are renderings and comparisons of the proposed design:

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration argues that the proposed “Arc de Trump” (a 250-foot triumphal arch) — and federal buildings in general — can bypass Washington, D.C.’s Height of Buildings Act of 1910.

This position, outlined in a recent Interior Department memo and supported by Trump-appointed officials, reverses the long-standing interpretation that the law applies to federal projects on D.C. land.

Passed by Congress in 1910, the Height of Buildings Act restricts most construction in Washington, D.C., to preserve the city’s low-rise, monument-dominated skyline.

The law has shaped D.C.’s character for over a century, ensuring federal landmarks like the Washington Monument (555 ft) and Capitol dome remain prominent.

It is enforced through D.C. zoning for private property and National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) review for federal property.

President Trump proposed a massive triumphal arch (formally the United States Triumphal Arch or Independence Arch) would stand 250 feet tall (base to top of a golden statue/figure on top), significantly taller than the nearby 99-foot Lincoln Memorial and even the Paris Arc de Triomphe (about 164 ft).

The design is modeled on classical triumphal arches and is intended to mark America’s 250th anniversary of independence.

The outcome could set precedents for future federal construction in Washington.

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