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Ross Boulton's avatar
Ross Boulton
2h

https://substack.com/@rossboulton1/note/p-199099237?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2leuaj

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Awakening The Planet's avatar
Awakening The Planet
3h

yeah yeah.. the deal will be made then Israel will pay someone to do something to violate the deal then we will be back here all over again. That is assuming Israel doesn't want this "war" to end. They normally don't end wars they start them and keep them going to enrich their defense contractors and leadership.

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