Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
1h

Barack Obama’s undermining of the Smith Munt act also has factored into the fake narratives allowed into legacy and social media in my opinion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
2hEdited

Thank you for the postings. Also, I think the ballistics indicate an as yet to be known scenario. For my time in the USAF & NJANG and my time traveling in other countries before that I concur that present levels of impulse control seems to be at an all time low in America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture