This article acts as an introductory discussion for you to familiarize yourself with humanity's consistent true enemy, the Jesuits - an ancient pagan cult that infiltrated the Roman Catholic Church long ago and are the originators of fascism as seen through their fasces symbology. The reason John F. Kennedy had to fake his death and why Donald J. Trump (another Druze descendant) was such a target for the deep state Freemasonic Jesuit Cabal was because they were the last presidents who tried to do something good for America.