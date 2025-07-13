Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
2h

Iranian Citizens don't want Satan's mullahs running their country. Using a religion that claims to be peace loving but leaves death and destruction in its wake.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture