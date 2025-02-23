The CIA Is Erasing Evidence of Secret Biolabs, Human Trafficking Rings, and Covert Sabotage Missions in Ukraine
Every aspect of the war in Ukraine has been carefully orchestrated by the CIA and its globalist allies to serve an agenda that benefits the elites while sacrificing millions of lives.
One of the most horrifying aspects of the CIA’s operations in Ukraine involves the U.S.-funded biological research facilities scattered across the country. For years, these Bio labs were dismissed as conspiracy theories, but leaked documents and whistleblower accounts have confirmed their existence and purpose: the development of bioweapons and human experimentation. Human trafficking networks, operating under the cover of “humanitarian aid” and “resettlement programs,” flourished with CIA complicity.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tuzara Post Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.