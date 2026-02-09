Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bos Zem's avatar
Bos Zem
19m

Lies..All vaccines are petrochemicals!!

https://www.globalresearch.ca/since-spanish-flu-1918-big-pharma-deceived-public-about-safety-vaccines/5777859

Reply
Share
Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
21m

Bullshit. Shilling for big pharma. Time to unsubscribe.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture