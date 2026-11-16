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Zach
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According to the presented facts in this post, I fully agree with the dismissal of Ms Cunningham as a commanding officer.

In the same time I sincerely disagree with a generalisation and painting every female officer with the inherited lack of professionalism, inclination to sexual misconduct and derelict of duty.

This could have happened to any male officer with low values and morality, with the lack of personal responsibility and discipline and disrespect for military code of conduct and duty.

Thus, in my opinion, the fact that the dismissed ship captain was a female, has nothing to do with her gender and more with her personality and distorted values, luck of judgement, total absence of personal and military discipline, collapse of a leadership and abandonment of duty and responsibility at all levels.

For that, whoever is in question - male or female - should be sanctioned. Testosterone driven military is a matter of the past and the time of Roman legions masculinity should be left in history books.

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