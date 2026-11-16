By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 16, 2026

In late September, War Secretary Pete Hegseth relieved a female Navy skipper of command for “lack of confidence,” a catch-all, nebulous phrase the armed forces uses to shield a disgraced officer from public ridicule.

Commander Caitlan Cunningham was in charge of the USS Michael Murphy, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and part of the USS Abraham Lincoln battle group that deployed to the Middle East at the onset of the Iran conflict.

The USS Michael Murphy operated in the Indo-Pacific and then the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury and the U.S. naval blockade.

In all, the ship performed 12 contested transits of the Strait of Hormuz, escorted tankers, launched Tomahawk missiles, and defended against Iranian air and surface threats.

Its skipper, Cmdr. Cunningham, was appointed master of the vessel on October 24, 2025, while the USS Michael Murphy was at sea.

According to a Pentagon Source familiar with Cmdr. Cunningham’s dismissal, disturbing allegations against her came to light in mid-September, with the ship still involved in combat operations.

On September 15, he said, CENTCOM received credible reports that Cmdr. Cunningham had separately fraternized, sexually, with at least two enlisted men in her stateroom as the ship performed combat readiness drills.

Military regulations strictly prohibit sexual, romantic, and unduly familiar relationships between commissioned or warrant officers and enlisted personnel.

Not to mention, she should’ve been on the bridge, not on her bed with her legs in the air.

Either with or without Cmdr. Cunningham’s consent, one consort snapped a cellphone picture of their libidinous interaction and captioned it “I bagged the captain.”

Foolishly and hormonally, he shared the photo with a few pals, one of whom responsibly alerted the ship’s executive officer.

Instead of confronting Cmdr. Cunningham directly, the XO notified Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, Commander of Carrier Strike Group 10.

By then, a second sailor confessed to having had sex with Cmdr. Cunningham five times in her quarters.

While communicating with Adm. Cimicata and CENTCOM, the USS Michael Murphy’s XO reportedly raised additional concerns about Cmdr—Cunningham’s mental and emotional clarity to command a US Navy warship.

“Still under investigation, but apparently an incident took place with Cunningham pulling the XO aside and recommending they surrender the ship because a radar technician spotted Iranian drones and fast boats converging on the carrier group.

Looks like she went haywire. Screamed at the XO that she couldn’t handle SHTF scenarios and told him to take command,” our source said.

Admiral Cimicata, he added, passed evidence of Cunningham’s incompetence and indiscretion up the ethereal chain of command.

“Naturally, this went to War Secretary Hegseth,” our source said.

“He reviewed the evidence and ordered Adm. Cimicata to terminate Cunningham’s command and confine her to quarters for the rest of the deployment. The XO took command of the ship.”

As of this writing, Cmdr. Cunningham has not been charged criminally, despite flagrant UCMJ infractions such as cowardly conduct in the face of the enemy (UCMJ Article 99).

“She may’ve been sleeping with enlisted personnel back in 2017. She was a lieutenant on the USS Halsey. She might’ve slept her way to the top, an unskilled, weak person unworthy of the commission she holds,” our source said.

“The libs and the media—all the time, they give Hegseth crap for firing bad officers or denying promotions. He knows what he’s doing. Imagine if Cunningham surrendered the ship—what a scandal that could’ve turned into.”

The disposition of the sailors who slept in Cunningham’s bed is unknown.

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