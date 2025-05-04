By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 4, 2025

President Trump informed lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Friday that he will slash 1,200 superfluous Central Intelligence Agency jobs over the next few years to reduce the federal budget.

However, reliable sources have told Real Raw News that President Trump has already gutted the CIA and other alphabet agencies for reasons other than cutting wanton spending and bureaucratic bloat.

As reported, planeloads of corrupt FBI agents arrived at GITMO the day of Kash Patel’s nomination, and, in March, White Hats arrested four recently fired, disgruntled CIA agents who had been plotting to kidnap President Trump and force him to start a nuclear war.

Per our sources, as of this writing, the administration has sacked 375 agency personnel and arrested 227.

Five of them, one source said, prematurely met their maker while trying to evade arrest or aim weapons at the Marines tasked with apprehending them.

The charges against those in custody include treason, insurrection, abetting the enemy, and espionage.

Among the arrested are five station chiefs who worked at field offices in foreign countries and had access to top-secret intelligence.

The rest, a source said, were field agents and administrative staff stationed globally.

Sources wouldn’t say where treasonous agents are being held, citing concerns that Deep State CIA, still at large, could try to stage a prison break to free their comrades.

“We know that a big part of CIA, and other intelligence agencies, is Deep State.

Firing them is, is risky business because a lot of these guys are veteran agents with a wealth of classified data we don’t want out in public—or sold to rogue nations.

And what we’ve noticed, fired assets are banding together to destroy the president, and determining which and how many of 22,000 are Deep State is a huge chore,” a source said.

Covert operatives, he added, are trained to resist torture and defeat polygraphs.

“If we can’t detect deception, or if waterboarding doesn’t work, we look for physical evidence connecting agents to the Deep State. They’re probably thousands of Obama-loving CIA workers, and they must be exposed one way or another,” he said.

Asked whether White Hats had mistakenly waterboarded innocent agents in their quest to cleanse the agency of corruption, he said,

“Look, that would be unfortunate—for them. Despite their training, some’ve broken and spilled the beans, giving us names. I’m not saying mistakes don’t happen. But the worst of the worst, we gotta get them, lock them up. If you get three or four thousand Deep State CIA out there, free, the damage they could create is catastrophic. It’s not like firing some powerless USAID people. We must ensure masters of espionage and assassination with a grudge aren’t let loose on the street. If that happens, we’re fucked,” he said in closing.