Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
4h

Run routine lie detector tests and set verbal traps to weed out the obvious criminals in the CIA and FBI. After catching the obvious criminals they then can be questioned about the others. The security and safety of America is the goal not the agents feelings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jaby Linda's avatar
Jaby Linda
4h

Frightening thought to have retaliatory CIA agents. I say arrest all 22,000 and see who will talk. This way all are contained. Then release as proven to be ok and have then retrained and reprogramed as a valuable asset to the world but take them all in first and release one at a time and as necessary. They are all too dangerous out there now especially with comrades locked away and their ability to plot and scheme.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture