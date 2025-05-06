Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hermit Hank's avatar
Hermit Hank
6h

This and numerous other government culpable stories have been exposed for generations. Mainstream Media operated under the CIA's Operation Mockingbird knowingly covered up these crimes claiming them as CONSPIRACY THEORIES. Look back and really RESEARCH ALL these conspiracy theories and you'll discover more fact than fiction! Bobby Kennedy is releasing information on damage being done, intentionally, to our children and us but you can't find it in the Fake News Media! It's available online on "X" and other places not controlled by the government!

I personally don't receive any government recommend vaccinations, shots, or any other medical recommendations. I don't trust them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dana Sauder's avatar
Dana Sauder
7h

Thank you for reporting this information

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture