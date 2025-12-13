Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Just Me!'s avatar
Just Me!
6h

The faster that the real powers that be erase the KM and their followers the better off the world will be. Feel the fear and do it anyway..! Do it for the children of Mother Earth...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
5h

Having had the good fortune to arrive at birth in a home of caring my parents provided, I can never find purpose in the goals of child sacrifice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture