October 29, 2025

Under President Trump’s leadership, the FBI has arrested over 28,000 violent criminals, seized 6,000 illegal weapons, rescued 5,000 children and confiscated 1,900 kilos of fentanyl – enough to kill 125 million people.

Operation Summer Heat alone resulted in 8,700 arrests and a 20 percent drop in crime nationwide.

The administration has arrested 480,000 criminal illegal aliens, with 70 percent having prior convictions.

Operation River Wall has fortified the southern border against illegal crossings and narco-terrorism, achieving what Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem calls the “most secure border in U.S. history.”

Despite success in reducing crime (32 percent drop in Chicago), Democrats accuse President Trump of “authoritarianism” and “fabricating chaos” to justify federal enforcement.

Activist groups and vigilantes are resisting ICE raids, while allegations of misconduct (e.g., Deborah Brockman’s wrongful detention) fuel controversy.

Chicago has become a battleground, with ICE raids triggering protests and neighborhood watch groups tracking agents. City officials condemn the tactics, claiming “unaccountable masked men” are destabilizing communities despite crime reductions.

The president vows to continue restoring “LAW AND ORDER” , emphasizing safety from violent crime, drugs, and illegal immigration.

As the 2026 midterms approach, the debate over federal power vs. civil liberties intensifies, with supporters praising “historic” results and critics warning of government overreach.

President Donald Trump has hailed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for its unprecedented crackdown on violent crime, announcing that more than 28,000 criminals have been arrested since his return to office on Jan. 20.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump celebrated the agency’s efforts that included seizing 6,000 illegal weapons, arresting 1,700 child predators, rescuing 5,000 children and confiscating 1,900 kilos of fentanyl – enough to kill 125 million people.

BrightU.AI‘s Enoch engine explains that since President Trump’s return to office on Jan. 20, his mandate to the FBI as inferred from his public statements, executive orders and the actions taken by his administration, are the restoration of law and order; border security and immigration; election integrity; countering domestic terrorism; protecting free speech and privacy; and promoting American energy independence.

A cornerstone of the FBI’s efforts was Operation Summer Heat, a nationwide initiative targeting violent offenders from June to September.

The operation led to 8,700 arrests, with cities like Nashville and New Orleans seeing a 250 percent surge in apprehensions of violent criminals.

Nationwide, crime rates plummeted by 20 percent compared to the same period in 2024, marking what President Trump called the “safest and most peaceful summer in two decades.”

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reported that 480,000 criminal illegal aliens have been arrested, with 70 percent having prior convictions or pending charges.

The administration has also launched Operation River Wall, deploying Coast Guard forces to secure the Rio Grande Valley against illegal crossings and narco-terrorist activity.

“President Trump delivered the most secure southern border in U.S. history in record time, and now, our goal is to make sure it stays that way for the long run,” Noem stated.

Democrats cry “authoritarianism,” but President Trump vows to continue his law-and-order agenda

Despite the successes, President Trump’s aggressive law enforcement policies have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

A group of senators, including Alex Padilla (D-CA), accused the administration of “stretching the limits of presidential authority” and pushing toward “authoritarianism.”

“Whether in Los Angeles, Chicago or Portland, the Trump administration continues fabricating claims of chaos and crime on American streets to justify his false assertions that there is a ‘need’ to deploy troops into our cities,” the lawmakers claimed.

Chicago has emerged as a flashpoint in the administration’s immigration crackdown.

While violent crime has dropped by 32 percent and shootings by 58 percent compared to last year, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids have sparked fierce resistance from activist groups.

Vigilantes have formed neighborhood watch networks, using social media to track and disrupt ICE operations.

City Council member Andre Vasquez condemned the tactics, stating, “Chicago’s been doing just fine, and then these guys showed up. There is big concern about what these unidentified, masked men are doing in this city without accountability.”

The enforcement actions have also led to allegations of misconduct:

Veteran TV producer Deborah Brockman claims she was “violently assaulted” by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers while walking to a bus stop. Her legal team insists she was wrongfully detained for seven hours without charges.

“This incident should be alarming and horrifying to every single person in this country,” her attorneys said.

President Trump vowed to continue his law-and-order agenda, emphasizing that “every American deserves to live in a community where they’re not afraid of being mugged, murdered, robbed, raped, assaulted or shot.”

With the FBI’s historic arrests, border security measures and crackdown on fentanyl trafficking, the administration insists it is delivering on its promise to restore safety – despite fierce opposition from critics who accuse President Trump of overreach.

For now, the president remains resolute: “We are bringing LAW AND ORDER back to America.”

Watch video of the FBI’s arrest of two Democratic judges for aiding and abetting dangerous illegal aliens.

