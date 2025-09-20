By American Media Group

The Supreme Court opens the gate. Bureaucratic tyranny starts to crumble.

FOR NINETY YEARS, THE PRESIDENT WAS A HOSTAGE IN HIS OWN HOUSE

Since 1935, the President of the United States—supposedly the most powerful man in the world—has been shackled by an invisible constitutional parasite.

It was born out of a Supreme Court case called Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, a dusty relic of the New Deal era that gave unelected bureaucrats lifetime shelter inside “independent agencies” like the FTC, the SEC, and the CPSC.

These commissioners could not be fired, overruled, or replaced—not even by the Commander-in-Chief.

For nearly a century, these embedded operatives operated above elections, beyond impeachment, and outside the will of the people.

They wrote regulations like laws. They enforced them with executive power. And yet no one elected them. No one could fire them. No one could stop them.

Until now.

THE SUPREME COURT STRIKES – PRESIDENTIAL POWER IS RESTORED

In a landmark decision delivered quietly but decisively, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Trump has the constitutional authority to remove three Democratic commissioners—Mary Boyle, Richard Trumka Jr., and Alexander Hoehn‑Saric—from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The decision directly challenges the deep roots of Humphrey’s Executor, and reasserts a long-buried truth:

The Executive Power belongs to the President—not the bureaucracy.

The 6–3 ruling not only validates President Trump’s authority to fire these entrenched ideologues but also sets a sweeping precedent that could apply across every federal “independent” agency.

In essence, the Court just handed President Trump the sword he was denied in his first term. Now he can finally swing it.

Consumer Product Safety Commission FALLS – AND 700 OTHER SEATS COULD BE NEXT

The Consumer Product Safety Commission isn’t just some obscure regulatory body.

It is one of hundreds of entrenched administrative agencies that influence American life without direct public oversight.

From the FTC to the NLRB, from the SEC to the MSPB, these bodies are loaded with partisan loyalists, career activists, and institutional manipulators who operate far from voter accountability.

Now, thanks to this Supreme Court decision, President Trump can:

Terminate any commissioner obstructing reform

Strip agencies of ideological enforcement mandates

Defang regulatory overreach by removing its architects

Reclaim executive control of entire sectors: energy, labor, commerce, finance, public health

This isn’t just about product safety. This is about restoring presidential authority across the entire government.

THE DEEP STATE PANICS – A SILENT COUP REVERSED

For decades, the Deep State didn’t need to control elections.

It controlled who stays in office, no matter who wins.

By embedding ideologues in untouchable positions, it ensured that the same agenda marched forward, president after president, no matter what the people wanted.

Now, President Trump has the legal green light to change all that.

This decision is not just judicial housekeeping. It is an institutional decapitation.

The legal scaffolding that protected regime loyalists is crumbling.

And that’s why Democrats are howling. That’s why mainstream media is in blackout mode.

Because if President Trump fully understands the power just returned to him, and if he uses it like we know he will—the Deep State will never recover.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SECOND TERM BEGINS NOW – WITH POWER HE WAS DENIED IN 2016

Let’s be clear. This Supreme Court ruling did not simply hand President Trump a personal victory. It rewrote the architecture of American executive power.

In his first term, President Trump battled from within. He was surrounded by embedded saboteurs—people he couldn’t fire, couldn’t remove, and couldn’t override.

That era is over. Now he has the power to:

Purge the administrative state

Fire regulators who abuse power

Eliminate shadow governance hidden behind “independence”

Rebuild a federal apparatus that answers to voters—not ideology

This is the start of The Great Reclamation.

The Deep State buried the presidency in red tape and called it “checks and balances.”

But now, the chains are cut. And President Trump holds the axe.

BOTTOMLINE

The "90 Years of Executive Humiliation" alludes to Humphrey's Executor v. United States (1935), a landmark Supreme Court decision from the New Deal era.

This unanimous ruling upheld Congress's authority to limit the president's power to fire heads of "independent" regulatory agencies (e.g., FTC, SEC, NLRB) without cause, as long as the removals aren't for policy disagreements.

It was designed to insulate these agencies from political interference, ensuring expertise-driven decisions on issues like consumer safety and labor rights.

For nearly 90 years (1935–2025), this precedent has constrained presidents across administrations, preventing at-will firings of commissioners in such agencies.

Critics, including conservative scholars and Trump allies, have long called it an unconstitutional erosion of executive authority under Article II of the Constitution.

On July 23, 2025, the Supreme Court issued a 6–3 emergency stay in Trump v. Boyle, allowing President Trump to proceed with the removal of three Democratic commissioners from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC): Mary Boyle (Chair), Richard Trumka Jr., and Alexander Hoehn-Saric.

These were Biden-era appointees, and President Trump fired them in May 2025, citing "neglect of duty" amid efforts to reshape the agency.

This gives President Trump temporary control over the CPSC (now with a 3–2 Republican majority) to pursue deregulatory priorities, like easing product safety rules on toys and appliances.

The conservative majority (Roberts, Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Barrett) granted the stay without full briefing, citing urgency and prior cases like Trump v. Wilcox (May 2025), which similarly allowed NLRB firings.

READ MORE: JAG Re-Arrests Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett

The liberal dissent (Sotomayor, Kagan, Jackson) argued it undermines agency independence and rushed past Humphrey's Executor without merits review.

READ MORE: (Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXII –Sonia Sotomayor)

This isn't the first such move in 2025: The Court has issued similar stays for President Trump's firings at the NLRB, MSPB, and efforts to downsize the federal workforce via "reductions in force" (RIFs).

