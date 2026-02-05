Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
3h

That Sounds Amazing and Just About Right.

Always Remember The Elites Are Always Endlessly Trying To Thin The HERD (Population) just in case you didn’t know what I meant.

Be Extremely Careful What You Ingest Into Your Own Body!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture