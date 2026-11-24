By Georgia Gilholy

November 24, 2026

According to Tehran, at least five tankers have reportedly been struck by Iranian naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz over the past week, with the latest explosion taking place on Friday, November 13.

While such reports are nearly impossible to confirm coming out of Iran, we do know that whatever is happening for sure is having a negative impact on the environment.

The Environment Is a Casualty in the Iran War

The attacks come as new satellite imagery reveals the enormous environmental cost of the war, with hundreds of oil spills detected across the Gulf and surrounding waters since the war began in February.

A report by The Guardian reveals that Greenpeace has identified more than 500 examples of oil spills since February 28.

The cumulative area of the detected slicks reached around 20,000 square kilometers.

The findings suggest long-term damage to marine ecosystems.

The findings also come as commercial traffic begins to recover.

Oil Spills Threaten Gulf Ecosystems

The Guardian reported on November 11 that satellite imagery has revealed oil pollution throughout the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf, and the Arabian Sea, and that some individual spills cover hundreds of square kilometers.

One of the largest incidents took place in October.

An attack on the supertanker Gem No. 2 off the United Arab Emirates created an oil slick that stretched for more than 21 miles.

Greenpeace also identified a spill off Oman in June that covered more than 600 square kilometers.

The pollution has reached several environmentally sensitive locations, including Iran’s Qeshm Island and the Hara mangrove forests.

The environmental consequences of the tanker strikes could persist long after the conflict ends.

Oil trapped in coastal waters and sediments can continue to threaten maritime ecosystems for years.

Vessels Continue to Ignore Warnings from the Iranian Military

The spills were identified amid rising traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and continued strikes.

Iranian officials also seem intent on ensuring vessels they deem unauthorized do not pass.

Many of the vessels hit by explosives over the last few months have been ignoring warnings issued by Iranian forces not to enter certain restricted areas of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a report by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), the IRGC issued a statement claiming a tanker that exploded on Friday chose to take an “unauthorized” route while passing through the eastern part of the waterway.

The statement said the vessel had “failed” to learn from previous incidents where tankers were destroyed, and instead allowed US combat aircraft to try and escort them through the trade passage.

Again, it is hard to know exactly how many tankers have been hit and when, as Iran has clear incentives to embellish in its reports; however, the environment is clearly being impacted day after day.

The Iranian Navy Blames President Trump and the Vessel Owners

Just a day earlier, on November 12, four tankers were struck in the waterway after failing to heed these warnings, as reported by IRNA.

Of course, such reports from Tehran can’t be verified and must be taken with a grain of salt.

The Iranian outlet published a report on the first two explosions that morning.

Then the Iranian Army Navy announced two more tankers caught fire later that evening, claiming the vessels turned off their radars before attempting to travel through the waterway after ignoring several warnings.

The Navy laid the blame for the naval mine impacts on President Donald Trump first, calling the US leader a liar, and secondly on the vessels’ owners for trusting President Trump.

The IRGC also revealed that the first two supertankers were carrying over four million barrels of oil between them when the explosions occurred.

Neither vessel was identified, and the extent of the damage has not been independently verified.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also reported that a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile near Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE, on November 11, causing an engine room fire and forcing its crew to evacuate.

Over 130 Tanker Incidents in the Strait

Since the US-Israeli war against Iran began on February 28, reports show there have been between 130 and 144 confirmed incidents involving commercial vessels traveling through the vital waterway.

That is, at least according to Iranian sources; however, other sources say the number of incidents is mounting, and the environmental impacts are as noted above.

Most of these incidents have been attacks using naval mines, missiles, drone strikes, or other projectiles.

At least 37 of those attacks happened in October, marking it as the deadliest month since the conflict began.

Despite a recent rebound of commercial vessel traffic and signs of global oil market recovery, shipments through the Hormuz Strait remain heavily disrupted—about 65% below standard levels recorded before the war started.

Oil Spills Threaten Coastal Water Supplies

The pollution caused by recent strikes also threatens the desalination facilities that provide drinking water to communities throughout the Gulf.

Following October’s attack on the Gem No. 2, authorities in the United Arab Emirates began monitoring desalination plants to prevent oil contamination from affecting supplies.

READ MORE:

Iran Has a Problem: A New Report Declares Crude Flows Through the Strait of Hormuz Have Hit Pre-War Levels

President Trump Says He Doesn’t Need Help from Russia, China to End Iran War

President Trump: ‘We Don’t Need a Deal with Iran’ — ‘Regime Is Collapsing’

Oil Flows Return to Pre-War Levels Despite Iran’s Resurgent Hormuz Terrorism

BOTTOMLINE

The ongoing Iran conflict (U.S./Israeli operations against Iran that escalated in late February 2026) has produced a large number of oil spills in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, and nearby waters.

These are creating a real and documented risk to desalination plants that supply most of the drinking water for several Gulf states.

Greenpeace, working with maritime trackers, has reported hundreds of oil slicks (figures in the 540–609 range in mid-November updates) since the conflict began.

The cumulative mapped footprint is on the order of 20,000 km². More than 130–160 vessels have been attacked in the region; many of the larger slicks are linked to strikes on tankers.

Satellite imagery has shown continuous or near-continuous oil along stretches of the UAE coast, through the Strait of Hormuz, and down the Omani coast.

Oil is also visible near coastlines and in protected or sensitive areas.

The Persian Gulf’s shallow, semi-enclosed nature and relatively slow water exchange mean pollution tends to linger longer than in open ocean.

Direct attacks on desalination facilities occurred earlier in the conflict (Iran accused the U.S. of hitting a plant on Qeshm Island; Bahrain and Kuwait reported damage from Iranian strikes; the U.S. denied responsibility for the Qeshm incident).

Contamination of raw seawater with petroleum compounds creates operational and potential water-quality problems. Smaller Gulf states have limited stored reserves (days to a week or so in some assessments), so prolonged disruption would be acute.

In short, the water-security risk is real, ongoing, and tied to the geography and infrastructure of the Gulf.

It has not crossed some previously unimaginable irreversible threshold that no one anticipated—analysts and reporting have tracked the desalination vulnerability from the outset—but the volume of spills and the continued attacks on shipping keep the threat elevated.

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