By Jack Davis

October 14, 2025

In 1948, when a toddler named Donald J. Trump was two years old, the newly born nation of Israel called for an existence “based on freedom, justice and peace.”

On Monday, that hope that was wounded by the shrapnel of terrorists and drenched in the blood of generations and bombarded by hate flared anew in Israel after President Donald Trump brought hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, back to Israel in a peace deal that left the Jerusalem Post putting President Trump’s face on its front page under a banner headline reading, “God bless the Peacemaker.”

The front page included a message from Sylvan Adams, President of the World Jewish Congress Israel Region, that read, “Thank you for your unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond.”

“Your visionary leadership is making history – paving the way for a new era where wars and conflicts end, replaced by cooperation, understanding, and hope,” Adams wrote, later adding in an Op-Ed in the Jerusalem Post.

“President Trump has shown, once again, that he has the clarity to see what others cannot, and the resolve to act when others hesitate.”

Adams said in his Op-Ed he had “a heart full of gratitude, relief, and cautious hope. The agony of our nation, as we prayed for the return of our hostages, is nearly over.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you President Donald J. Trump. For your tireless leadership and determination in delivering on your promise: an agreement to return our hostages, and potentially, bring this devastating war to an end,” he wrote.

“Let history be honest: this is not the first time President Trump has changed the Middle East. But it may be the most consequential. The Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 should, without question, go to President Donald J. Trump. At this pace of conflict resolution in various geographies, President Trump’s future achievements might also merit the prize again in 2026, 2027, and 2028,” he wrote.

Adams looked beyond the return of loved ones to their families, writing his hope that “this moment marks the beginning of redemption and the return of light to our land.”

“If this agreement succeeds, it will be remembered not just as a ceasefire or a political deal, but as a turning point in modern history. It can lay the foundation for a new era in the Middle East, one in which Jews, and our nation state of Israel, are finally accepted in the region. An era where Hamas has been removed, Hezbollah is curtailed, and Iran’s imminent nuclear threat has been thwarted,” he said.

Adams said the potential to build bridges on President Trump’s first-term accomplishments is unlimited.

“It can be the spark that reignites the Abraham Accords, expanding them to include six, eight, or even ten new signatories. It could open doors to new relationships with Lebanon, Syria, Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey, Yemen, Iraq, Indonesia and others who may one day choose peace over conflict,” he wrote.

“For over one hundred years, Jews in the Middle East have lived under siege. Perhaps this is the moment when one hundred years of war will finally give way to one hundred years of peace. A moment when Israel’s good name is restored throughout the world, and the flood of antisemitic hatred and disinformation is finally stopped at its source,” he wrote.

Adams noted that Iran remains a threat to Israel’s existence, and said regime change in Iran could usher in a government “that is not loathed by more than 80% of its people, a fanatical, Messianic regime whose ambitions are cruel, nuclear, totalitarian, genocidal, and expansionist.”

“Regime change in Iran, to a representative democracy, will return the great Persian nation to the family of peace loving, prosperous countries. And why not, as a signatory to the Abraham Accords?” he wrote.

“Diplomacy and strength must walk hand in hand. With President Trump’s vision and courage, we will perhaps enter the long-awaited peaceful next chapter in our story,” he added.

“So once again, thank you Mr. President. The people of Israel are watching. The world is watching. And we are eternally grateful.”

