November 17, 2025

The late Bill Clinton’s Treasury secretary, Larry Summers, took a trip to Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious private island, flight records show.

OpenAI, Harvard, Bloomberg, New York Times are among institutions urged to cut ties with Larry Summers over Epstein emails

Economist Summers, 70, was this week revealed to have kept a friendly relationship with sex offender Epstein up until his death through emails newly released by the government.

Flight logs reveal he flew on the billionaire’s private jet four times, including a flight on December 21, 2005, to Charlotte Amalie, the capital of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands.

Epstein’s private jet had to land there as Little St. James does not have a runway. The island is a short helicopter ride away.

Three of Summers’ trips on Epstein’s jet — dubbed the “Lolita Express” because it was allegedly used to transport victims and perpetrators in his sex trafficking ring — took place while he was President of Harvard University, between 2001 and 2006.

The 2019 federal indictment against Epstein claimed he sexually exploited dozens of underage girls between about 2002–2005 at various locations including his notorious 72-acre island.

However, he also used Little St. James to impress scientists, academics and other boffins he was attempting to cozy up to.

There is no record of what events were planned at Little St. James when Summers flew there and no suggestion of any wrongdoing on his part.

A spokesperson for Summers did not respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Aboard the same flight, according to flight logs, was listed “Lisa Summers,” a name similar to that of his now-wife Elisa, and Epstein’s notorious madame Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now serving a 20-year prison sentence for her involvement in his sex trafficking ring.

Epstein, who died in jail awaiting trial in 2019, made no secret of his love for Harvard.

He donated more than $9 million to the college and its affiliated programs between 1998 and 2008, and was appointed a “visiting fellow” to “conduct research”.

However, the university later declared Epstein, who was a college dropout, “lacked the academic qualifications visiting fellows typically possess.”

Summers also flew on the jet with Epstein and Sarah Kellen — who worked for the financier starting in the early 2000s and was accused by a judge of being a “knowing participant” in his sickening scheme — from New York to Bedford, Mass. on April 15, 2004.

Summers has been previously quoted as saying that he felt regret for “my past associations with Mr. Epstein.”

On September 14, 2005, the trio flew from Bedford, Mass. — where Summers worked at Harvard — to New York, the flight log shows.

The logs show Summers’ first trip on the “Lolita Express” was from Aspen, Colo. to Washington DC in September 1998 — which was prior to his becoming Deputy US Treasury Secretary under President Clinton the following year.

“A number of the Harvard faculty members we interviewed also acknowledged that they visited Epstein at his homes in New York, Florida, New Mexico, or the Virgin Islands, visited him in jail or on work release, or traveled on one of his planes,” a 2020 report released by Harvard read.

“Faculty members told us that they undertook these off-campus activities primarily in their personal capacities rather than as representatives of Harvard.”

The report said any of Summers’ additional meetings with Epstein did not appear to violate Harvard’s rules or policies.

Thousands of documents released by the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday have shed new light on Epstein’s relationship with Summers, with hundreds of emails exchanged between them from 2013 and 2019.

The conversations between the two men, mostly about women, politics, and Harvard, show that Summers maintained contact with the convicted child sex trafficker well into 2019, despite the financier having served jail time for soliciting a minor in 2008 and being named in dozens of lawsuits accusing him of sexually abusing underage girls.

Their last email correspondence occurred in March 2019, just months before Epstein’s July arrest.

In that exchange, Summers — who has been married since 2005 — told Epstein he had responded to an unnamed woman who brushed him off by telling her “awfully coy u are”, before adding: “Did u really rearrange the weekend we were going to be together because guy number 3 was coming”.

“I dint want to be in a gift giving competition while being the friend without benefits,” Summers recounted to Epstein, adding that “she must be very confused or maybe wants to cut me off but wants professional connection a lot and so holds to it.”

President Donald Trump on Friday directed US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Epstein’s involvement with former President Bill Clinton, along with other prominent Democrats and financial institutions.

