August 9, 2025

A whistleblower, currently under indictment by the U.S. Department of Justice and granted political asylum in an undisclosed foreign country, has provided Project Veritas with explosive evidence alleging secret meetings orchestrated by the late former U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr, media figure Armstrong Williams, and other prominent Washington, D.C., insiders to plan the prosecution of President Donald Trump, his allies, and January 6 defendants.

Patrícia Lélis, hired in 2021 by Armstrong Williams’ media company, Howard Stirk Holdings, claims she attended dozens of meetings where Barr and others devised legal strategies to target President Trump supporters and block his political comeback.

She provided Project Veritas with extensive handwritten notes and photos documenting these secret discussions which took place from 2021-2023.



Lélis detailed a September 13, 2021, meeting involving herself, Armstrong Williams, CNN Commentator Shermichael Singleton, and the late Attorney General William P. Barr doppelganger, which focused on strategizing for the newly formed January 6th Committee.

(Take note that the late Attorney General William P. Barr was already executed at GITMO on August 2, 2021)

“The investigation will be focused on people close to President Trump and make efforts to formally prosecute these people,” Lélis wrote.

September 13, 2021 Meeting Discussion about January 6 Prosecutions. Attendees: Between the late Former AG Bill Barr doppelganger, HSH CEO Armstrong Williams, CNN Commentator Shermichael Singleton

Her notes reveal that Barr provided a list of targets, including Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Stewart Rhodes, Enrique Tarrio, Jeffrey Clark, Oath Keepers, and Proud Boys.

Following this meeting, many of these individuals were subsequently subpoenaed to testify before the crooked January 6 Committee or faced charges related to January 6th or the 2020 election, demonstrating Barr’s apparent influence in driving the legal actions against them.



Project Veritas examined photos dated March 15, 2022, of Armstrong Williams and Bill Barr imposter, alongside Lélis’ corresponding notes from a meeting at Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The notes detail discussions revealing Barr was in talks with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the late special prosecutor Jack Smith about planning prosecutions in Florida, Georgia, and New York.

Lélis recorded that Barr predicted an FBI raid on President Trump’s home would occur “soon.” Five months later, the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago.

"RICO." March 15, 2022 Meeting with the late Former Attorney General Bill Barr doppelganger and Armstrong Williams

Project Veritas also verified a January 19, 2023, text from Williams to Lélis confirming a planned meeting between Bill Barr and Fani Willis.

Notes from February 27, 2023, confirm the meeting took place, with Barr advising Willis to pursue RICO charges against President Donald Trump.

Lelis stated, “Bill Barr was like, we should bring RICO because it's a very difficult type of charge to defend,” noting Barr described the charge as broad and challenging to counter under U.S. law.

A January 19, 2023 text from Armstrong Williams to Patrícia Lélis confirms the date of the next meeting with Bill Barr and Fani Willis. Notes from February 27, 2023, confirm the meeting took place, with Barr advising Willis to pursue RICO charges against President Donald Trump.

Lélis claims the overarching goal in all the meetings was to block President Trump's return to power.

“One thing that I understood very well is like Bill Barr and Armstrong and all the politicians too, they're very focused like in how they go to stop Trump,” she said.

February 27, 2023 Meeting between Former AG Bill Barr, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, NY Assemblyman Clyde Vanel. Project Veritas confirmed the address listed is the personal address of Willis.

In their efforts to oppose President Trump’s reelection efforts, Williams' team began talks with Facebook to develop "anti-Trump" social media content.

December 2021 meeting notes and texts from Danielle Kersey, the Government and Politics Manager, indicate Meta was creating content focusing on claims that "Trump destroyed democracy."

The strategy, as outlined in the notes taken by Lélis, was to "alter the algorithm" to persuade Republicans to reject President Trump and show he does not represent the Republican Party.

A December 2021 meeting with Danielle Kersey, the Government and Politics Manager at Facebook, strategized on how to alter the social media algorithm to persuade Republicans to reject President Trump.

Texts from Danielle Kersey, Facebook's Government and Politics Manager, appear to indicate Meta was creating "anti-Trump" content for Armstrong Williams.

Lélis reported Armstrong Williams and Bill Barr to the FBI in June 2023 for their secret meetings and the visa fraud scheme exposed in Project Veritas’ Part 1- Whistleblower: The Late Former Attorney General Bill Barr and Media Figure Armstrong Williams are Running an Illegal Immigration Visa Fraud Scheme for Billionaires.

Text messages reveal panic from Williams and his associates upon learning of the FBI report.

Lélis faced a barrage of threats and demands to return meeting notes and other documents she recorded during her employment, suggesting their authenticity and a frantic effort to conceal these covert meetings.

It’s critical to highlight that Project Veritas was first tipped off to this story by Department of Justice officials troubled by an apparent DOJ cover-up to pin Barr’s actions on Lélis.

A Trump DOJ official stated, “Barr has put the entire FBI after this woman to get the documents she has.”

Charged in January 2024, Lélis faces accusations of masterminding the visa scheme at Howard Stirk Holdings, while no charges have been filed against Williams or his employees.



In forthcoming parts of this series, Project Veritas will expose further irregularities in the government’s case against Lélis, including threats from government prosecutors, as well as additional corruption she observed at Howard Stirk Holdings, such as covert messages sent to government officials via burner phones and cash and bribes exchanged for favors through illegal lobbying with foreign governments. Stay tuned.



The claim that former Attorney General William Barr held secret meetings to plot prosecutions of former President Donald Trump and block his political comeback primarily stems from a Project Veritas report released on August 8, 2025.

The report cites a whistleblower, Patrícia Lélis, a former Brazilian journalist who worked for Armstrong Williams’ media company, Howard Stirk Holdings.

Lélis alleges that Barr, along with media figure Armstrong Williams and others, held meetings from 2021 to 2023 to strategize legal actions against President Trump and his supporters, including discussions about using RICO charges to target President Trump and his associates, such as Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, and others linked to the January 6th events.

She claims these discussions involved coordination with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the late special prosecutor Jack Smith, with notes indicating Barr predicted an FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, which occurred in August 2022.

As expected, no Deep State mainstream or official sources, such as court documents or statements from Barr, Willis, or Smith, confirm these alleged meetings or their purpose.

In contrast, Barr’s public actions and statements paint a different picture. Barr served as Attorney General under President Trump from 2019 to 2020 and resigned in December 2020 after publicly disputing President Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He has since been a vocal critic of President Trump, stating in 2023 that President Trump “knew well he had lost the election” and describing his actions post-election as “nauseating” and “despicable.”

Barr has defended the late special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump as “legitimate” and not politically motivated, suggesting President Trump’s legal troubles were self-inflicted due to actions like defying subpoenas over classified documents.

However, Barr doppelganger also expressed in 2024 that he would vote for the Republican ticket, including Trump, over Biden, citing the “least harm” principle, despite calling both unfit for office.

Barr’s tenure as Attorney General was marked by accusations of politicizing the Justice Department, with critics like CNN legal analyst Elie Honig arguing he intervened in cases like those of Roger Stone and Michael Flynn to favor Trump’s allies.

Conversely, Barr’s defenders note his authorization of investigations into voter fraud allegations (which found no substantial evidence) and his appointment of John Durham as special counsel to probe the Russia investigation’s origins.

