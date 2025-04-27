By Revolver

April 27, 2025

The OneTaste case was never about justice—it was about targeting an unconventional wellness company and turning it into a federal spectacle.

From the start, it was clear this wasn’t a routine prosecution—it was a politically charged operation and a high-profile scalp for a federal machine eager to flex its power using a shiny new weapon: lawfare.

And it all started at the height of the #MeToo craze…

OneTaste’s downfall lined up perfectly with the kickoff of the “Believe All Women” mantra.

It felt as if the FBI and DOJ were clamoring to prove how progressive they were by being tough on “abuse” cases—no matter how flimsy the evidence.

The bad news for OneTaste was that their edgy practices and taboo teachings made them an easy target during the #MeToo frenzy.

Here’s what happened:

A group of adults willingly signed up for a wellness program that promised healing through intimacy.

It was weird, sure—fringe, even—but it wasn’t criminal.

There were no chains, no cages, no force, and no minors. Everyone involved was a consenting adult who chose to be there.

But that didn’t stop the government from stepping in and slapping the company with a “forced labor conspiracy” charge—something that sounds extreme but, in this case, had no basis in reality.

And it didn’t stop there.

The government’s star witness—a former participant of the group—turned over a set of handwritten journals as evidence.

She claimed they were from 2015, raw emotional reflections of her time inside OneTaste. They were dramatic. Heart-wrenching.

The kind of material tailor-made for TV—and conveniently, they ended up featured in a Netflix documentary. They may have even been shown to a grand jury.

But there was just one problem: they weren’t real.

The defense uncovered that the journals were actually created years later—during the production of that very Netflix doc.

Metadata told the truth. The timeline didn’t match. The entries had been heavily edited. It was clear: the evidence was fabricated. And the feds were caught red-handed.

So what did they do?

They quietly dropped the witness—and pretended none of it happened.

By that point, the media had already done its job, turning OneTaste into a national punching bag. Netflix had its salacious storyline. And the feds?

They were knee-deep in a case built on feelings, regret, and flat-out fraud.

And somehow—after all that—this flimsy case didn’t collapse.

This latest article picks up where our first piece left off—and believe it or not, what’s happening now is even more shocking than the original story.

This is how we ended our last report on the OneTaste prosecution:

And now, the story has taken an even darker turn.

If you missed our first report, you can read it below—it’s a full breakdown of how the government built this sham case from the ground up:

The good news is that everything is out in the open now—the fake journals, the discredited witness, the FBI’s fingerprints in all the wrong places.

The bad news is that this lawfare case is still moving forward when it should’ve been thrown out eons ago.

And that’s because the activist judge isn’t just allowing it—she’s protecting it.

She’s blocking nearly every attempt by the defense to shine a light on the truth, brushing it off as “irrelevant.”

That includes possible collusion between the FBI and media outlets like Netflix and Bloomberg—even after the court acknowledged the government’s key evidence was fraudulent.

Instead of doing what any honest judge would’ve done, she’s whitewashing the fraud and fast-tracking the trial like nothing ever happened.

At this point, it feels like the only thing that matters in her courtroom is keeping the lawfare machine running at full speed—mowing down OneTaste and the American people in the process.

But the truth is, this whole shameful saga starts with one man: the FBI’s lead agent, Elliot McGinnis.

According to court records, Agent McGinnis didn’t just investigate the case—he helped build the narrative.

In late 2022, just after the Netflix documentary aired, the government’s star witness—and the so-called heroine of the series—Ayries Blanck told Agent McGinnis she was getting emails from former OneTaste members.

These weren’t threats. They were challenges.

Former OneTaste participants—including some of her closest friends who left the group around the same time—began calling her out after watching the documentary, disputing her claims and poking holes in her story.

Evidence shows Blanck told Agent McGinnis the messages made her feel “uneasy.” His response? Just delete the account.

No evidence preservation. No follow-up. Just wipe it all away.

And just like that—poof—potentially exculpatory evidence was gone.

But it didn’t stop there…

Remember those fraudulent journals we mentioned earlier?

The ones Blanck claimed she wrote in 2015—but were actually first written in a Google Doc created in 2022, right in the middle of Netflix’s documentary production?

Well, metadata from the Google document revealed it wasn’t some lost journal from 2015—it was a freshly created file in 2022, made years after the alleged abuse.

And it wasn’t just written and left alone—there were over 50 edits made during that time. But instead of simply sending the digital file to the FBI, Blanck and her sister handwrote a new version—designed to look like old, emotional diary pages—and mailed the only copy directly to FBI Agent Elliot McGinnis.

What’s especially odd is that Blanck’s sister, who mailed the journals directly to Agent McGinnis, said she sent six to eight—but the government only produced three.

Fabricated props, handed over to the feds, never to be seen again.

According to sworn testimony, when OneTaste subpoenaed Blanck’s sister for the journals, Agent McGinnis allegedly told her to send them to him instead—saying, “What you don’t have, they can’t subpoena from you.”

And somehow, after all this, they’re still pushing this sham forward.

As if all that weren’t outrageous enough—the lawfare actually gets a whole lot worse…

Agent McGinnis is also accused of helping witnesses apply for cash payouts through New York’s Office of Victim Services—a program meant to help real victims of actual crimes.

But in the OneTaste case, it became something else entirely: a slush fund for incentivized testimony.

One witness received up to $30,000 before a single charge was ever proven.

Others were told—through text messages and phone calls—that even if their applications were denied now, they’d “get paid later.”

To many, it looks like our government is outright paying witnesses to prop up sham cases and push them through the lawfare machine.

Later, the defense uncovered that at least two witnesses totally misrepresented their involvement with OneTaste.

One never even worked for the company. The other inflated the years she was involved to pad her story—and maybe boost her payday.

So what did infamous Agent McGinnis do this time around?

Well, according to court records, he personally coordinated with New York’s Office of Victim Services (OVS) and an internal liaison to push these payments through.

The feds have since refused to turn over full documentation of how much was paid—and why.

So, the defense did what any honest legal team would do—they filed a motion to subpoena the records and expose the scheme.

And what did the judge do?

She shut it down cold. Denied the motion.

Called it a “fishing expedition.” Said it wasn’t “relevant.”

But here’s the thing—it was very relevant.

In fact, the defense specifically cited Brady v. Maryland and Giglio v. United States, two foundational Supreme Court cases that require the government to hand over any evidence that could help the defense or discredit a witness.

These aren’t just some obscure legal footnotes—this is basic due process in the United States of America.

And in this case, proof that witnesses were paid tens of thousands of dollars and may have lied on official paperwork to get it absolutely qualifies—and is absolutely relevant.

The defense argued that these records could show the government was using a state-run victim fund as a slush fund for incentivized testimony—something the jury had every right to know.

But none of that mattered to the judge.

She stuck to her guns, calling it irrelevant—even as she sat on a case built on lies, media collusion, and fabricated evidence.

This case has quickly become the poster child for Marxist lawfare in America.

And that’s because Judge Diane Gujarati has had one move from the start—block, deny, and suppress.

According to Judge Gujarati, none of it matters. Not how the investigation started.

Not the FBI’s misconduct. Not even the government’s cozy ties to Netflix and other media outlets.

When the defense tried to raise these issues, she shut them down:

“They are not going to be asked to decide anything along the lines of what you’re talking about,” she said. “It would be a distraction.”

Translation? The truth might get in the way.

So now, a jury will be spoon-fed a prepackaged, sanitized narrative—while the real scandal gets buried: fake journals, deleted evidence, and hush-money-style witness payments, all scrubbed from the record before the first witness even takes the stand.

This is a bastardization of everything the legal system is supposed to stand for.

A court that refuses to hear the truth isn’t a court—it’s a stage. And this trial is theater.

This should infuriate every American—not because you support the OneTaste company or what they believe in, but because if they can do this to a fringe wellness group, they can do it to anyone. And they will.

What we’re witnessing is barbaric lawfare in action.

It’s the same ruthless playbook used against Douglass Mackey.

The same manipulation is behind President Trump’s gag orders, the January 6 show trials, and now the full-scale crackdown on pro-life protesters and Christian activists.

Here’s how it works:

Deep State bureaucrats pick a politically useful target, twist the law until it fits the narrative, then pressure or reward witnesses to back up their case—whether it’s true or not. And if any inconvenient truth threatens to derail it all?

They bury it in red tape. Call it irrelevant. Call it inadmissible. Then keep marching forward like nothing ever happened.

But this time, someone has to put a stop to it.

If President Trump’s team isn’t already aware of the OneTaste case, we hope they’ll soon review this sham prosecution closely—and for good reason.

Over 550 FOIA requests have been filed to expose what’s been hidden.

The evidence is overwhelming: an FBI agent caught tampering with witness narratives and evidence, a judge stonewalling any attempt to reveal the truth, and a case built on a foundation of lies and political theater.

Want proof? We’ve got it.

Revolver has obtained and is hosting a selection of official court transcripts, filings, and status reports used to write this piece. You can read them for yourself:

Rule 17 Subpoena Motion – FBI Witness Payments

Transcript: April 2025 Status Conference

Government Motion to Suppress Defense Evidence

Autymn Blanck Deposition

This is a clear and egregious example of abuse of the law in modern America.

And if the Trump team wants to send a message to the bureaucracy about the weaponization of our justice system, this case would be a good place to start.

Free OneTaste. Expose the corruption and abuses in the case.

Shine a spotlight on the machine that’s running unchecked—and send a message to every federal agent who thinks truth can be overwritten with lies and intimidation.

Because this isn’t just about one fringe group being railroaded by the U.S. government—it’s about what happens when the system lies, gets caught, and still refuses to stop.

When the truth threatens the narrative, they bury it. When justice gets in the way, they override it. And when power is the only goal, destruction becomes their battle cry.

It’s not enough to just expose the left’s lawfare.

It has to be rooted out—and crushed.

