By Katelynn Richardson

February 18, 2025

Judges placing temporary holds on President Trump’s actions may ultimately help him achieve his bigger goals.

A flood of lawsuits against early Trump administration moves, which have led judges to temporarily block President Trump’s spending freeze and force health agencies to reinstate pages removed from their websites, have only created opportunities to leave a lasting mark on how the executive branch operates, legal experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Medical Activists Are Behind New Wave of Anti-Trump Lawfare. Guess What They Did During the COVID Pandemic

A federal judge ordered health agencies Tuesday to reinstate certain webpages taken down in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order on gender ideology.

Doctors for America sued to reinstate the pages, which include an “Environmental Justice Index” and “Diversity Action Plan” for clinical trials, claiming members rely on the information to treat patients.

Though the group is now demanding the Trump administration reinstate old guidance, it pushed for censorship during COVID-19, urging Facebook to stop the spread of “misinformation” on its platform and disclose related data.

“We simply cannot afford another deadly round of covid and vaccine misinformation,” the group wrote in Nov. 2021.

Initially known as Doctors for Obama, the organization was founded by fake U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who was a major part of the criminal Biden administration’s push for social media platforms to censor COVID-19 content.

READ MORE:

The entity masquerading as the administration’s surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, is not a man but computer-generated imagery (CGI) superimposed on a dynamic algorithm that pushes a fictitious Covid narrative from some hidden crevice in Washington, D.C., said Lt. David Hoffer, a program analyst at U.S. Army Cyber Command Headquarters at Fort Gordon.

Here Are All the Times the Fake Biden Administration Has Called for Tech Censorship

Murthy’s guidance urged platforms to impose “clear consequences” for accounts that are “super-spreaders” of misinformation.

“Ironically, in rushing to trip up President Trump, these judges may empower him when all is said and done,” GianCarlo​​​​ Canaparo, senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation’s Edwin Meese III Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, told the Daily Caller News Foundation, explaining the judges have in some cases “gotten the law and their own power terribly wrong.”

“Not only do I expect they will ultimately be reversed on appeal, but by overreaching they have given Trump exactly the vehicles he wants to overrule some of those old Supreme Court precedents,” Canaparo continued.

“And, of course, they’ve teed up a challenge to nationwide injunctions, which the Supreme Court seems ready to abolish.”

Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have accused judges of wrongfully blocking actions that fall within the president’s power.

RELATED:

A federal judge in Maryland blocked President Trump from restricting hospitals that offer child sex-change procedures from receiving federal funds on Thursday.

Biden-Appointed Judge Directs Trump Admin to Keep Funding Hospitals That Perform Child Sex Changes

District of Maryland Judge Brendan A. Hurson issued a temporary restraining order during a hearing Thursday in response to a lawsuit challenging Trump’s executive order, which said the government would “no longer fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another,” the New York Times reported.

President Trump’s order also directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to enforce existing protections against female genital mutilation and prioritize investigations into entities “may be misleading the public about the long-term side effects of chemical and surgical mutilation” to protect consumers.

Additionally, it called out “junk science” promoted by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and directed agencies to stop relying on the group’s guidance.

Another federal judge in Washington, D.C. also blocked Trump from terminating foreign aid contracts and grants issued prior to his inauguration.

A federal appeals court rejected the administration’s request on Tuesday to lift an order blocking its funding freeze.

The judge who issued the temporary restraining order clarified Wednesday that his order did not prevent the administration from ending funding based on “actual authority in the applicable statutory, regulatory, or grant terms,” permitting them to move forward with pulling funding from the housing of migrants in New York.

Judge Hands Trump Admin Win on Federal Employee Payouts

A federal judge lifted a temporary freeze on President Trump’s buyout offer for federal workers on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. on Wednesday dissolved his temporary freeze on the Trump administration’s plan to offer millions of federal employees a payout, according to a court filing.

In an email sent by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) on Jan. 28, the Trump administration began its offer to federal employees of deferred compensation through Sept. 30, provided they submit their resignation notices by Feb. 6.

O’Toole Jr. had set a temporary pause on the plan following a lawsuit filed on Feb. 4 by labor unions representing government employees, who claimed the action was unlawful.

However, within his ruling, O’Toole said that, despite the filing, the unions lacked legal standing to bring the suit.

In the January OPM email sent to employees, workers learned that the Trump administration would reform the workforce through four pillars: requiring a return to the office, focusing on a performance culture, creating a “more streamlined and flexible workforce,” and enhancing the standard of conduct.

With the potential to save $100 billion, an estimated 5-10% of federal employees are reportedly expected to quit, according to Axios and NBC News.

Following the offer, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) additionally offered payouts to its workforce, according to The Wall Street Journal, becoming the first intelligence agency to follow the Trump administration’s plan in downsizing.

WATCH: Karoline Leavitt on X: "🚨It's a media hoax that President Trump is causing a “constitutional crisis.” The real crisis is taking place within our judiciary, where activist judges are abusing their power to unilaterally block the President's basic executive authority and thwart the will of the people. https://t.co/YnaL4EmSoV" / X

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is also defending challenges related to several other executive orders, including those targeting gender ideology and ending birthright citizenship.

The executive order on birthright citizenship, which four federal judges have already blocked, will likely end up at the Supreme Court.

But the most lasting change President Trump’s actions could make at the high court might be surrounding the role of executive power.

“President Trump is acting fully within his Article II powers with these executive orders,” Mike Davis, founder of the Article III Project, told the DCNF.

“Activist judges are attempting to steal his executive power over nothing more than political differences. This is unacceptable, and these activist judges are creating a constitutional crisis. If it comes to the Supreme Court to put an end to this, then so be it.”

Harvard law professor Jeannie Suk Gersen noted in The New Yorker that lawyers likely predicted President Trump’s early actions would be challenged and ultimately land at the Supreme Court. “This makes Trump’s legal strategy intelligible,” she wrote.

“[W]hat is playing out through a veneer of chaos is a deliberate and organized tactical program to undertake actions that provoke a raft of lawsuits, some of which could become good vehicles for establishing a constitutional vision in which the President has sole authority over the entire executive branch,” she wrote.

Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris notified the Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin on Wednesday that the Trump DOJ would seek the reversal of a nearly 100-year-old Supreme Court precedent preventing presidents from removing agency officials without cause.

“To the extent that Humphrey’s Executor requires otherwise, the Department intends to urge the Supreme Court to overrule that decision, which prevents the President from adequately supervising principal officers in the Executive Branch who execute the laws on the President’s behalf, and which has already been severely eroded by recent Supreme Court decisions,” Harris wrote.

A judge ordered Hampton Dellinger, leader of the Office of Special Counsel, to be reinstated Wednesday after President Trump announced he was fired.

“The Constitution vests the executive power in the president, and all of it must be accountable to the voters through him. That said, the president should also work with allies in Congress to get Congress to take back the legislative power that it has delegated to the executive. The president should not be our chief lawmaker, but he is our chief executive,” Canaparo told the DCNF.

“That’s a very important distinction that the Founders appreciated but we have forgotten.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.