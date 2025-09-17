By Hal Turner

September 17, 2025

Elon Musk has reportedly fired 2,000 employees from X (formerly Twitter) overnight after a viral internal post mocked the tragic assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The joke – reportedly made by a mid-level content moderator – was shared in a private Slack channel but quickly leaked onto the X platform itself, where screenshots began circulating just hours after Kirk’s funeral.

The post is described as “cruel” and “deeply disrespectful.

“You don’t mock the dead. You don’t mock someone who was fighting for what they believed in – whether you agreed with them or not,” Musk reportedly told executives during an emergency call late last night.

At 3:00 AM, employees at X began receiving termination emails.

By sunrise, entire teams had been wiped out – including content moderation groups, middle management, and communications staff.

Over 2,000 people were affected in what some employees are calling “The Midnight Massacre.”

Insiders say Musk personally ordered a full audit of all internal communications, demanding to know who reacted with laughing emojis or even acknowledged the joke.

“He wanted names. He wanted accountability,” said a former HR staffer who was also fired.

READ MORE:

BREAKING NEWS: Elon Musk accuses the left of being ‘the party of murder’ after the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

After Charlie Kirk Murder, Democrats GETTING WORSE; Calling for the Deaths of "millions"

Charlie Kirk’s Murder by Trans Serves as Catalyst for the Department of War to Eliminate All Trans Military People

Department of War (DOW) Suspends Army Colonel Scott Stephens for Saying Charlie Kirk Deserved to be Assassinated

BOTTOMLINE

Charlie Kirk's death has sparked widespread debate on political violence, with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance publicly mourning him and calling for unity.

Shortly after the alleged firings, Musk reportedly posted on X:

The story, which originated across multiple low-trust news sites including BreakingNewsAZ and AzExpress, claims a mid-level staffer posted a controversial comment in a private Slack channel mocking Kirk’s death.

Screenshots of the exchange reportedly made their way onto the platform itself, gaining traction shortly after Kirk’s funeral on September 12, 2025, held at Utah Valley University, where the shooting occurred.

Musk, who had previously remained publicly silent about Kirk’s assassination, allegedly found the joke “beyond forgiveness.”

At 3:00 AM, employees at X began receiving termination emails. By sunrise, entire teams had been wiped out – including content moderation groups, middle management, and communications staff. Over 2,000 people were affected in what some employees are calling “The Midnight Massacre.”

One anonymous engineer told reporters:

“It was absolute chaos. People were crying on Slack, asking what they did wrong. Musk didn’t care. If you were in that channel or anywhere near it, you were gone.”

Insiders say Musk personally ordered a full audit of all internal communications, demanding to know who reacted with laughing emojis or even acknowledged the joke.

X's workforce was already slimmed down to roughly 2,500-3,000 by late 2024, making a 2,000-person purge implausible without major operational fallout.

While that post could not be independently verified, the sentiment has echoed through right-leaning commentary, with supporters praising the action as a rare example of corporate moral clarity.

Musk did react publicly to posts about Kirk's death, expressing sympathy for the family and criticizing companies like Microsoft for employees who appeared to celebrate it online.

Separately, some individuals across various companies (including Microsoft, Nasdaq, and Delta) have faced discipline or termination for social media posts mocking Kirk's death, amid heightened sensitivity to workplace comments on the tragedy.

Musk's xAI did conduct unrelated layoffs of about 500 data annotation workers in early September 2025, but this was tied to AI training efficiency, not Kirk's death or X operations.

Meanwhile, Kirk’s family has reportedly been informed of Musk’s action. A family spokesperson released a short statement:

“We did not ask for anyone to lose their jobs. We only hope Charlie is remembered for the values he stood for – and that his death inspires unity, not division.”

That statement, though gentle, only fueled the emotional whirlwind online.

Hashtags like #JusticeForCharlie, #MuskMassFiring, and #2KGone began trending simultaneously, with millions debating whether Musk’s decision was heroic or tyrannical.

As X navigates the storm, the platform finds itself at the center of a cultural and legal battleground—where free speech, corporate ethics, and political polarization collide.

The next chapter in this saga will likely shape not only the future of X, but also the broader conversation about tech’s role in shaping public discourse.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.