By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 1, 2026

The DOJ’s criminal probe into whether Alaska’s Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign recruited a spoiler candidate to dilute the Republican vote may hinge on whether the FBI can find and interview Daniel J. Sullivan, whose name is nearly identical to incumbent Republican Daniel S. Sullivan’s.

The Last Frontier has become a battleground this election cycle, with Daniel S. Sullivan and Peltola competing fiercely for every vote.

On August 18, a second Daniel Sullivan, a retired music teacher from the remote fishing village of Petersburg, appeared out of thin air and entered the race.

He registered as a Republican shortly before the filing deadline and appeared on the general-election ballot alongside the “real” Daniel Sullivan.

On October 28, the New York Times published a bombshell article detailing an alleged coordinated Democratic plot to recruit spoiler candidates in Alaska’s U.S. Senate race.

The article posits that in August 2025, a Peltola operative, Jerid Kurtz, metaphorically parachuted into Alaska and sought out every Dan Sullivan in the state.

He eventually contacted Daniel J. Sullivan in Petersburg and asked him to join the race. Reportedly, Daniel J. Sullivan agreed because he hated President Trump.

Oddly, President Trump, who religiously calls the New York Times “the worst” and “fake news,” unquestioningly accepts the piece as though it were Gospel.

By his command, the DOJ, led by AG Todd Blanche, has launched a criminal probe to figure out if Democratic operatives conspired in a ballot-stacking effort.

Over the last week, the DOJ has surged hundreds of law enforcement officers to Alaska, including Petersberg, to track down Daniel J. Sullivan and interview his neighbors, friends, and family.

On October 29, 150 feds from Washington, D.C., boarded a State Department “Black Flight”—a government plane that flies without an active transponder to avoid appearing on public flight-tracking apps—to fly to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

From there, the feds fanned out across Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Wasilla, and Petersburg in a broad effort to gather intelligence and evidence.

By then, Daniel J. Sullivan was in the wind.

When the FBI reached Petersburg, they could not locate Sullivan but interviewed the son of a longtime friend of his, who had donated $500 to his campaign—not a crime.

Sullivan’s friend’s son, Charles Flint, who manages a marina, told the FBI to kick rocks.

According to a DOJ source familiar with the probe, residents of the “North to the Future State” state expressed unreasonable hostility toward agents who served a Hindu, meaning Kash Patel.

Only one Petersburg resident, our source added, was seemingly candid with the FBI.

“An old fisherman, he knows the fake Sullivan. He claims Sullivan took an air charter from Petersburg to Fort Greely (a joint civilian-military airport abutting the Alcan Highway) the day the Times’ story broke. If that’s true, there’d be only one logical explanation: He had someone there waiting to drive him to Canada. Unless the guys were lying for Sullivan and he’s still hunkered down somewhere in Alaska. We must find him,” the source said.

As of this writing, Daniel J. Sullivan is still missing in action, and Peltola has categorically denied knowledge of the scheme, calling it a Republican “distraction.”

In closing, our DOJ source said, “We’ll turn over every rock to get the truth. If Peltola wins, and we find out she cheated, well, she and her staffers will have a not-so-fun time explaining their crimes in federal court.”

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