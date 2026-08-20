By StudyFinds Analysis

August 20, 2026

For decades, eggs have been dietary pariahs, banished from breakfast tables by doctors warning about cholesterol. But a new study suggests that Americans may have been avoiding the wrong culprit entirely.

Researchers found that eating two eggs daily as part of a low-saturated-fat diet lowered bad cholesterol compared with a high-saturated-fat diet with minimal egg consumption.

Meanwhile, participants who avoided eggs but ate plenty of saturated fat saw no improvement in their cholesterol levels.

As the study’s authors wrote in their American Journal of Clinical Nutrition paper, “Saturated fat, not dietary cholesterol, elevates LDL cholesterol”—a finding that could reshape how Americans think about breakfast and heart health.

While millions have switched to egg whites or avoided eggs altogether, the real problem may have been lurking in butter, full-fat dairy, and fatty meats all along.

How Scientists Put Eggs to the Test

Scientists from the University of South Australia are the latest team attempting to settle this long-running “healthy eggs” debate.

For their study, they recruited 61 healthy adults with normal cholesterol levels and put them through three different five-week diets in random order.

It’s important to note that their study was funded by the Egg Nutrition Center (American Egg Board), though they declare that the agency had no role in the study design, data analysis, or manuscript preparation

The first diet mimicked typical eating patterns: high in both cholesterol and saturated fat, with participants limited to just one egg per week.

The second diet allowed two eggs daily but kept saturated fat low by emphasizing lean meats, low-fat dairy, and plant-based proteins.

The third diet eliminated eggs entirely while maintaining high saturated fat through foods like butter and full-fat yogurt.

All three diets contained the same number of calories, and participants received weekly consultations with dietitians plus $55 weekly to cover study foods.

Blood tests at the end of each five-week period revealed striking differences, with 48 participants completing all three diet phases.

Saturated Fat Takes the Blame

The results upended conventional wisdom about eggs and cholesterol.

Participants eating two eggs daily within a low-saturated fat framework saw their bad cholesterol drop by an average of 5.7 points compared to the high-saturated fat control diet.

But those avoiding eggs while maintaining high saturated fat intake? Their bad cholesterol barely budged.

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Even more telling, researchers found a direct relationship between saturated fat consumption and bad cholesterol levels across all participants.

For every additional gram of saturated fat consumed daily, bad cholesterol increased.

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Dietary cholesterol intake showed no such relationship with blood cholesterol levels.

These results also applied to apolipoprotein B, a measure many heart doctors consider an even better predictor of heart disease risk than standard cholesterol tests.

This protein acts like a delivery truck for cholesterol in the blood, and higher levels mean more trucks carrying cholesterol to arteries where it can cause problems.

The Complicated Truth About Egg Cholesterol

While the overall cholesterol picture favored eggs, the study uncovered some effects that complicate the story.

Participants eating two eggs daily experienced changes in their cholesterol types that could potentially offset some benefits.

Specifically, the egg diet reduced larger cholesterol particles (which are generally considered less harmful) while increasing smaller, denser particles that are more likely to contribute to artery-clogging plaques.

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Additionally, certain beneficial cholesterol subspecies decreased on the egg diet, including HDL subtype H4.

The researchers noted that the H4 subspecies has been linked in past studies to cardiovascular risk, with a 13 to 14 percent increase in heart attack and stroke risk for every one standard deviation drop in its levels.

In this study, the H4 subspecies decreased by 0.13 standard deviations with the egg diet—an amount that, based on prior research, could translate to a roughly 1.9 percent increase in cardiovascular risk.

While speculative, this contextualizes the potential trade-offs.

These results show that while eggs themselves aren’t driving cholesterol problems, their effects on the body’s cholesterol system are more complex than simply “good” or “bad.”

What This Means for Your Breakfast

Since the 1960s, health authorities have recommended limiting dietary cholesterol, with eggs often bearing the brunt despite being naturally low in saturated fat.

But this study suggests throwing those dietary guidelines out the window.

Consider the typical American breakfast: many people have embraced egg white omelets while continuing to cook them in butter or serve them alongside fatty bacon.

Based on these results, that approach is backwards. The whole egg is likely fine, but the cooking fat and side dishes may be the real problems.

However, the particle size results add important context.

While eggs may not be the cholesterol villains they’ve been painted as, they’re not necessarily heart-healthy superfoods either, especially for people already at cardiovascular risk.

After decades of dietary exile, eggs appear ready for rehabilitation, but with conditions attached.

This study provides compelling evidence that saturated fat, not dietary cholesterol, drives the blood cholesterol levels that matter for heart disease risk.

For most healthy adults, eating eggs as part of a diet low in saturated fat appears not just harmless but potentially beneficial for cholesterol management.

Keep in mind that the research also reveals that eggs are complex foods with complex effects. They fit best within an overall heart-healthy dietary pattern—one that keeps saturated fat in check while allowing room for nutrient-dense whole foods, shells and all.

Disclaimer: This study was conducted in healthy adults and followed participants for five weeks per diet. Results may not apply to people with existing cardiovascular or metabolic conditions. The research was funded by the Egg Nutrition Center (American Egg Board), though authors report the funder had no role in the study design, data analysis, or manuscript preparation. All findings should be interpreted in the context of broader dietary patterns and individual health needs.

BOTTOMLINE

A 2025 randomized crossover study found that two eggs per day, when eaten as part of a low-saturated-fat diet, lowered LDL (“bad”) cholesterol compared with a higher-saturated-fat diet that included minimal eggs.

This fits the long-running debate over eggs, dietary cholesterol, and heart health, where older advice focused heavily on limiting cholesterol intake while more recent evidence emphasizes saturated fat and overall dietary patterns.

The authors concluded that saturated fat—not dietary cholesterol from eggs—is the primary driver elevating LDL in this context, and that two eggs daily within a low-saturated-fat pattern can lower LDL concentrations.

A separate 2025 randomized crossover trial in adults with hyperlipidemia found that adding two whole eggs daily to a DASH-style heart-healthy diet for 8 weeks did not worsen endothelial function, LDL, or other cardio-metabolic markers compared with an egg-free DASH diet.

American Heart Association guidance has generally supported up to one whole egg daily for healthy individuals within heart-healthy patterns (DASH or Mediterranean-style), and up to two for older healthy adults, while emphasizing patterns over strict cholesterol counting.

In short, the “never-ending debate” has shifted: for many healthy people, moderate egg intake (including around two a day in a low-saturated-fat context) does not appear to raise LDL and can fit into—or even support—heart-healthy eating.

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