By Lance D Johnson

November 5, 2026

Remember when Republican President Donald Trump dangled $5,000 DOGE dividend checks in front of 80 million taxpayers?

Remember when that failed and he pivoted to $2,000 tariff rebate checks, only to watch that scheme fail too?

Of all these proposals, the most preposterous was the $5,000 dividend for Americans if the GOP midterm candidates won the election and Republicans retained a Congressional majority.

This new brand of Republican bribery and socialism failed to work. But Republican woes only mounted from there.

The Epstein file release devolved into a cover-up, and new preposterous wars began after President Trump scammed the world with his “Board of Peace”.

As Americans prepare to cast their votes in the midterms, a question looms large: Will a Democratic resurgence in Congress signal a break from the destructive patterns of recent years, or is it merely a temporary and worthless shift in a broken system?

A Democratic-controlled Congress will not rein in the war in Ukraine and is very unlikely to rein in the escalating wars in the Middle East.

Democrats are unable to address the economic fallout from policies that have left families struggling at the gas pump and grocery store.

Instead, the midterms may deepen the political paralysis that has defined Washington for decades, entrenching a foreign policy of endless conflict and a domestic agenda that prioritizes party donors over principle.

For voters seeking a reset this November, the reality is sobering: neither party offers a true path forward.

Talking points:

A Democratic victory in the midterms may not alter the trajectory of US foreign policy , as experts warn of continued militarism and economic instability.

The Iran war, Ukraine conflict, and tensions with Russia/China are likely to persist under Democratic leadership , with little congressional restraint.

Structural issues in the US political system, including partisan gridlock and institutional capture by defense contractors, prevent meaningful change.

Voters may punish Republicans for economic failures but risk trading one set of problems for another, as Democrats inherit the same entrenched interests.

The Republican Ledger: A War Without Accountability

The Republican Party’s record on foreign policy has been a study in contradictions.

President Donald Trump campaigned on ending US entanglements abroad, yet his administration’s escalation of the Iran war has become a defining failure.

Pentagon officials now estimate the conflict has cost $29 billion, with gas prices spiking 28.4% year-over-year and inflation rising to 3.8%.

The war has also strained the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil trade, and left American troops in Kuwait and elsewhere vulnerable to Iranian retaliation.

Yet, as Sputnik International reports, the GOP has done little to address these costs.

When asked about congressional authorization for military action, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder dodged accountability, claiming the administration had already secured all necessary authorities.

Senate Republicans, with the exception of Rand Paul, rejected multiple War Powers Resolutions to halt hostilities, despite polls showing 63% of voters—including 27% of Republicans—believe the president should not unilaterally use military force.

The economic fallout has been equally damning.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that for the first time in nearly a decade, Americans trust Democrats more than Republicans to manage the economy.

Yet this shift owes less to Democratic competence and more to Republican mismanagement.

The deficit, already ballooning under President Trump, has grown as the administration treats taxpayer dollars like a war chest.

Meanwhile, inflation has eroded household budgets, with the Washington Post-Ipsos poll revealing only 29% of voters approve of President Trump’s handling of the Iran crisis.

The Democratic Illusion: A False Reset

If voters punish Republicans for their failures, they may find little relief in a Democratic Congress.

Analysts like Dan Lazare argue that Democrats, once in power, would likely double down on confrontational policies toward Russia and China, while deepening support for Ukraine.

Earl Rasmussen, a retired Army lieutenant colonel, warns that the wars in Iran, Gaza, and Yemen have already damaged US credibility and could spiral into a wider regional crisis.

The structural flaws in the US political system compound this risk. Lazare highlights the “veto points” in Congress.

These are legislative hurdles that allow small factions to block meaningful action.

He argues that a divided government will only intensify gridlock, shackling Americans to policies that will only exacerbate inflation and endless war.

The last Democratic-led Congress, for example, presided over the unlawful vaccine mandates and the 2022 inflation crisis, a defining issue that now haunts their credibility.

Even as polls show Democrats edging ahead on economic trust (52% to 48% in a Fox News poll), voters remain skeptical.

An NBC survey found Democrats were still more unpopular than President Trump himself, with 50% of respondents viewing them as too far left.

The foreign policy record is equally unconvincing.

While Democrats campaign against President Trump’s Iran war, they have pledged to increase military aid to Ukraine and adopt a harder line on Russia.

This is an endless gambit with no practical solutions to stopping the bloodshed.

Sputnik’s analysts question whether a Democratic Congress would actually restrain these policies of forever war, noting the entrenched interests of defense contractors and the permanent foreign-policy establishment.

As Rasmussen puts it, the “institutional habits of Washington” will outlast any party’s temporary victory.

The Cycle that Entraps Us

The midterms are not just a vote for or against a party but a reflection of a deeper dysfunction.

A pattern emerges: one party promises to fix the other’s messes, only to govern from the same donor networks and security establishment.

Prices rise, wars drag on, and scandals mount. Then, the opposition campaigns on outrage, and voters (having no better alternative) hand them the keys.

This cycle thrives on anger and division and manipulation.

The Washington Post-Ipsos poll shows 42% of voters see their ballot as a rejection of President Trump, versus just 22% who view it as support for him.

Voting against something is not the same as voting for something.

It’s how we end up with governments no one chose, held accountable by a public that is permanently exasperated.

What Voters can Actually Demand

The midterms offer an opportunity, but it requires voters to reject the false choice between parties and demand real accountability.

Key demands include:

Restoring congressional authority over war-making, regardless of which party holds the presidency.

An honest accounting of the Iran war’s costs, including the Pentagon’s uncounted damages.

Treating deficits as a moral issue, not a partisan talking point.

Refusing to accept the tired narrative that “the other side is worse.”

If Republicans lose power in Congress, they have earned that verdict.

They promised restraint abroad and stewardship at home but delivered a costly, unauthorized war and rising prices.

But the party that benefits from this punishment will not have earned our trust either...it will have inherited our anger.

Until voters stop rewarding the party that is merely not in power, the pendulum will keep swinging, and the trap will remain shut.

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BOTTOMLINE

The pendulum is real. American politics has long featured thermostatic backlash: the party in power overreaches or fails on salient issues (inflation, wars, cultural excesses, border chaos), voters punish it, and control shifts.

Midterm history is full of examples—2010 after the ACA, 2018 after President Trump’s first term, 2022’s relative Republican underperformance, and the 2026 Democratic takeover of Congress amid high prices, tariffs, and foreign policy costs.⁠

That swing does not set people free. It mostly rearranges who staffs the same machine.

The Ratchet and the Continuity

The two parties are not symmetric mirrors.

Progressive expansions of the administrative state, entitlements, regulatory thickets, and cultural norms often prove stickier than conservative reversals.

Tax cuts and deregulation are easier to enact than to reverse permanently; new agencies, mandates, and judicial precedents are harder to unwind.

Debt-to-GDP has climbed under both parties for decades because the political incentives favor current spending over future restraint.

Housing, education, family formation, and energy abundance remain constrained by overlapping elite consensus and interest-group capture that neither side fully challenges when in power.

Thermostatic voting produces “whiplash politics”: serial anti-incumbency without durable policy majorities.

Executive orders are undone, investigations weaponized, and the next election resets the clock.

Structural problems—fiscal trajectory, regulatory accumulation, declining institutional trust, and the erosion of the distinction between public and private power—persist across the swings.

Voters correctly detect short-term failure (prices, competence, cultural imposition) and punish it. They do not get a reset of the underlying rules.

What “Free” would Actually Require

Classical liberal or constitutional freedom is not the absence of the other team.

It is limited government, predictable rules, property rights, free speech without administrative harassment, fiscal sustainability, and social norms that reward competence and responsibility rather than status or grievance.

Neither major party consistently prioritizes this when it holds unified power:

Democratic administrations tend to expand economic regulation, spending, and identity-based administrative priorities.

Republican periods under populist leadership have mixed deregulation and energy abundance with protectionism, executive centralization, and cultural countermoves that can themselves overreach.

Recent data on public views of government power show the classic pattern: the out-party discovers a temporary affection for restraint, then forgets it in office.⁠

Beyond the Oscillation

Waiting for the next swing—or celebrating the latest one—treats symptoms.

Durable improvement requires institutions that constrain the state regardless of who wins (stronger fiscal rules, narrower administrative discretion, federalism that allows exit), cultural norms that value competence and reality-testing over narrative, and voters who demand measurable results on prices, education outcomes, and security rather than pure team signaling.

History shows the pendulum reliably corrects overreach. It has not reliably reduced the size, scope, or discretion of government. That is the trap.

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