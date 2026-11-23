By American Media Group

November 23, 2026

The Pentagon has drawn a firm line on Moderna’s mFLUSIVA influenza vaccine.

An August 26, 2026 memorandum signed by Under Secretary Anthony J. Tata states that procurement and administration of the mRNA product are unauthorized, directs military health and logistics authorities to use conventional influenza vaccines, and blocks Defense Health Program funding for mRNA influenza alternatives until formally authorized.

The memorandum identifies the reason for that restriction: although the Food and Drug Administration approved mFLUSIVA for adults aged 50 and older, the vaccine had not yet received a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the policy described in the document, FDA approval alone does not establish eligibility for coverage through TRICARE or authorize military procurement.

The order also arrives amid a challenge to the vaccine’s safety assessment.

A reanalysis by Nicolas Hulscher, Peter A. McCullough and John A. Catanzaro, published September 21 in the Journal of Independent Medicine, reports an imbalance in deaths classified as unexplained and substantially higher rates of severe systemic reactions compared with conventional influenza vaccines.

The authors argue that the findings warrant reconsideration of the product’s market authorization.

For service members, military families and taxpayers, the immediate issue is concrete: what the Pentagon permits, what it funds, and what safeguards must be satisfied before a newly approved product enters its medical system.

THE AUGUST 26 ORDER: PROCUREMENT AND ADMINISTRATION UNAUTHORIZED

The memorandum, titled “Vaccines for the 2026–2027 Influenza Season,” addresses the secretaries of the military departments, the Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs, and the directors of the Defense Health Agency and Defense Logistics Agency.

Its operative language is explicit:

“procurement and administration of mFLUSIVA® is unauthorized.”

That instruction reaches beyond purchasing decisions.

The document directs the named organizations to procure and use conventional influenza vaccines and prohibits obligating Defense Health Program funds for the acquisition, distribution or administration of mRNA influenza alternatives until formal authorization.

The distinction matters operationally.

The memorandum establishes a restriction covering the supply chain and clinical administration, backed by a funding prohibition.

Commanders, procurement officials and military medical authorities are given a defined boundary for the influenza season.

It also establishes the condition attached to that boundary: the restriction remains pending formal authorization.

The document does not describe a permanent prohibition on every future mRNA influenza vaccine.

THE DOCUMENT’S STATED REASON: NO CDC RECOMMENDATION

The memorandum explains that mFLUSIVA was not covered by TRICARE because the CDC had not yet recommended it.

It cites 32 CFR § 199.4(e)(28) as the basis for distinguishing preventive vaccines recommended by the CDC from products approved by the FDA.

The FDA’s own product page identifies mFLUSIVA as ModernaTX’s mRNA influenza vaccine and confirms its approval for people aged 50 and older.

That regulatory approval and the military authorization described in the memorandum are separate decisions.

For accountability purposes, the Pentagon’s stated rationale must remain clear: the August memorandum invokes recommendation and authorization requirements. It does not cite the researchers’ mortality calculations as the reason for its order.

That precision strengthens the story.

The restriction can be reported forcefully on the strength of its actual language, without assigning the Pentagon a scientific conclusion the memorandum does not contain.

THE APRIL 20 MEMORANDUM: VOLUNTARY FLU VACCINATION

The second supplied document establishes another significant policy change.

Dated April 20, 2026, it is titled “Updated Guidance on Influenza Vaccination” and addresses senior Pentagon leadership, combatant commanders, and defense agency and field activity directors.

Its central instruction states:

“The annual influenza vaccine is voluntary for all Active and Reserve Component Service members and Department of War civilian personnel.”

The memorandum makes the change effective immediately.

It also creates a procedure for requested exceptions: services and components are instructed to submit those requests through the Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs within 15 days of publication, with the information informing an update to the department’s immunization instruction.

Read together, the two documents address distinct responsibilities.

The April order changes the obligation to receive an annual influenza vaccine. The August order controls which influenza products military authorities may procure and administer.

For personnel subject to the policy, that means individual choice and institutional purchasing rules both have an explicit place in the written guidance.

THE STUDY BEHIND THE 155% AND 515% FIGURES

The percentages circulating with this announcement come from the researchers’ reanalysis of FDA regulatory and clinical trial data.

For deaths categorized as unexplained, the authors report 23 among 35,965 mFLUSIVA recipients and nine among 35,951 comparator recipients—approximately 0.064% versus 0.025%.

Their calculated relative risk of 2.55 corresponds to the reported 155% higher relative risk.

This concerns that specific death category; it is not a finding that overall mortality increased by 155%.

For Grade 3 systemic reactions, the authors report 5.5% versus 0.9%, with a calculated relative risk of 6.15, corresponding to the reported 515% increase.

These reactions were severe enough to prevent daily activity.

The term “disabling reactions” in the accompanying announcement refers to that severity classification; the figures do not establish permanent disability.

These are findings that deserve a direct, documented response.

An imbalance in deaths of undetermined cause warrants investigation, while a higher frequency of reactions preventing normal activity is relevant to patients and military readiness.

Establishing that the vaccine caused the unexplained deaths, however, requires more than the numerical imbalance alone.

RFK JR., THE TIMELINE AND THE DEMAND FOR ANSWERS

Hulscher states that the researchers transmitted their analysis to federal health officials and that the CDC subsequently omitted mFLUSIVA from its influenza vaccine recommendations.

He announced the study’s journal publication on September 21; an earlier version was posted on August 19.

The announcement supplied with this report specifically says the study was sent to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. That is the researchers’ account of their outreach.

Neither supplied memorandum establishes that Kennedy directed the Pentagon restriction or that the study caused the CDC’s recommendation decision.

The public deserves the underlying correspondence, a clear regulatory explanation of the reported safety imbalance, and transparent criteria for any future military authorization.

The written military position is already consequential: annual influenza vaccination is voluntary for the personnel specified in the April memorandum, while the August memorandum bars mFLUSIVA procurement and administration pending formal authorization.

Protecting the people who serve requires officials to enforce those rules, explain their decisions and answer safety questions with evidence.

U.S. Military Bars Moderna’s mRNA Flu Vaccine mFLUSIVA

On October 13, 2026, the Department of War clarified that mFLUSIVA is not authorized for military use, building on policies making flu shots optional except in basic training or deployments.

Physician Mary Talley Bowden noted the vaccine is excluded for troops but available to civilians, while officials emphasize exemptions and force readiness.

READ MORE:

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Clot Shot Redux: President Trump Approves mRNA Flu Shot

Military Arrests Moderna Clot Shot Creator

The Deadly Convergence: Why Biomedical Tech Tyranny and mRNA Vaccines Pose an Extreme Threat Against Humanity

BOTTOMLINE

The Department of War (Pentagon) has made Moderna’s mRNA flu vaccine (mFLUSIVA) unauthorized for purchase, distribution, and administration across the U.S. military and TRICARE.⁠

mFLUSIVA is not covered by TRICARE because it lacks a CDC recommendation.

Under existing rules (32 CFR § 199.4(e)(28)), TRICARE covers preventive vaccines recommended by the CDC, not every FDA-approved product.

Moderna’s mFLUSIVA received FDA approval in early August 2026 for adults 50 and older (standard approval for ages 50–64; accelerated for 65+). Trial data showed it reduced lab-confirmed influenza cases by roughly 27% relative to a standard-dose flu vaccine in a large study of adults 50+.⁠

CDC recommendations for the 2026–27 season have not yet included it. This stems from legal issues with the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) , which led the CDC to issue interim recommendations based on the prior year’s guidance (before this vaccine existed).

Separately, in April 2026, War Secretary Pete Hegseth ended the long-standing mandatory annual flu vaccine policy for service members, making the traditional (non-mRNA) flu shot voluntary for most troops (with limited exceptions possible for basic training or certain deployments).⁠

In practice, the military is not buying or administering Moderna’s mRNA flu shot and has stated it will not. Traditional flu vaccines remain available but optional for most service members.

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