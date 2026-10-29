By Chris Panella

October 29, 2026

A drone armed with a shotgun has been added to the Pentagon’s list of uncrewed systems approved for purchase by the US military and other federal agencies.

Shotguns are commonly seen as a last line of defense against uncrewed aerial systems. Now, US troops could find themselves using a drone armed with one instead.

The US Air Force is working on its drone defenses, starting with AI and ending with shotguns

Airmen used AI systems to better detect potential drone threats and discern them from other aerial objects. US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ty Pilgrim

Earlier this month, Skyborne Technologies’ AI-enabled Cerberus MI was approved for the Blue UAS List.

The Blue UAS List has a rigorous process for selecting drones that US military personnel can use. US Army photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Herrera

The drone is a small, man-portable UAS that the company says was specifically designed to absorb the recoil of attached weapons.

The company says the aircraft weighs about 40 pounds, can fly for roughly 35 minutes when armed, and engage targets at a range of over 300 meters.

Instead of simply mounting a shotgun on a commercial, off-the-shelf drone, Skyborne purposefully designed and built the aircraft with the recoil of a CHAOS 12-gauge shotgun in mind.

Companies are now pitching new shotguns, rifle kits, and ammo as last-resort drone killers

The counter-drone fight involves a layered system of electronic warfare systems, signal jamming, and kinetic weapons. Kinard Technologies

In addition to the shotgun, Cerberus MI can also be equipped to carry a HAVOC 40mm low-velocity grenade launcher.

An operator can send the drone into action, fire its weapons, and fly it back for reloading. According to Skyborne, that makes it a reusable alternative to one-way attack systems that are typically destroyed after striking a target.

The idea of arming drones with shotguns isn’t new.

Ukrainian defense company 3DTech, for example, developed a drone equipped with a six-barrel recoilless shotgun system to shoot down enemy drones.

Other companies are pursuing similar technology, including Federal Ammunition, Mossberg, and Palladyne AI, which are collaborating on the SwarmShot project.

The Pentagon’s Blue UAS program was established in 2020 to identify drones that meet US government standards, particularly cybersecurity and supply chain rules.

Last year, the Defense Contract Management Agency launched an official website cataloging the models approved for use.

The DCMA said that the list would expedite the process of getting drones into troops’ hands as the US Department of Defense and other federal agencies push to rapidly integrate uncrewed systems into operations.

Drones, drone parts, and software are part of the program.

A major focus of the list is identifying drones that meet restrictions on Chinese-made components.

According to the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International, Chinese companies control 90% of the commercial drone market.

US officials have raised concerns about Beijing’s leverage over the market.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

Skyborne Technologies’ Cerberus MI small unmanned aerial system (sUAS) was added to the U.S. Department of War’s Blue UAS Cleared List on October 26, 2026.

This clears the reusable, man-portable armed drone for purchase and use by U.S. military units and other federal agencies without needing an exception to policy.

The Blue UAS listing (managed by the Defense Contract Management Agency) confirms it meets cybersecurity, supply-chain, foreign ownership/control/influence (FOCI), and NDAA requirements that restrict certain foreign-made components.

Skyborne (founded 2014, operations in Virginia and Brisbane, Australia) has also developed related systems such as an armed quadruped robot (CODiAQ) intended to work with it.

This fits a broader push for organic, reusable kinetic effects at the tactical level—squad-scale fire support that doesn’t require calling in larger assets—and sits alongside growing interest in shotguns and specialized ammo for counter-drone roles (seen extensively in Ukraine and now in U.S. training and procurement).

It is positioned as a lower cost-per-shot alternative to purely expendable attack drones while delivering more effects from the same airframe.

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