The Pentagon Is Using a Fabricated Chinese Threat to Build Genetically Engineered Soldiers
Congress warned that China is rapidly advancing genetically engineered “super soldiers.” U.S. Cyborg Soldiers to Confront China's Enhanced 'Super Soldiers' — Is This the Future of Military?
A Biotech Arms Race Built on Fear: Multiple outlets have published speculative accounts of Chinese advancements in gene-edited or technologically enhanced “super soldiers.” The conclusion is highly debatable and lacks substantiating evidence. “Now the U.S. government wants to whip up a false fear about ‘genetically enhanced PLA super-soldiers’ in order to fund their own unprecedented attempt to create such soldiers themselves.” In the end, such programs primarily benefit military and technology contractors and raise serious ethical and strategic concerns.
