A Biotech Arms Race Built on Fear: Multiple outlets have published speculative accounts of Chinese advancements in gene-edited or technologically enhanced “super soldiers.” The conclusion is highly debatable and lacks substantiating evidence. “Now the U.S. government wants to whip up a false fear about ‘genetically enhanced PLA super-soldiers’ in order to fund their own unprecedented attempt to create such soldiers themselves.” In the end, such programs primarily benefit military and technology contractors and raise serious ethical and strategic concerns.