Tuzara Post Newsletter

Tuzara Post Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OZARKSHEEPDOG's avatar
OZARKSHEEPDOG
6h

Having served in the United States, Air Force and the Army National Guard I can tell you unequivocally who is president matters more than any other consideration.

Service men and women want to serve a commander-in-chief that has their back someone who will not abandon them on the field of battle someone who will not betray them on their benefits, including healthcare.

A commander and chief that truly appreciates and loves the folks who serve our country and make the ultimate sacrifices to ensure our FREEDOM and LIBERTY.

No program in the country would suffice to replace having a great commander-in-chief that truly appreciates their men and women and uniform .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Virginia A Rebyak's avatar
Virginia A Rebyak
7h

My dad and other vets are cheering from their graves; men who proudly fought under our Flag in WWII. I don't discount the other wars and conflicts but after being attacked at Pearl Harbor this country saw a wave of young men sign up to go and fight to defend our Republic from the evils of Fascism and Imperialism! They were proud patriots who sacrificed their innocence of youth to loss of limbs and/or minds and the ultimate sacrifice, their life. Regardless all who have served and continue to do so have the best commander-in-chief and Secretary of War leading them! This wave of enlistments proves we still are a nation of patriots willing to serve to protect and defend our great Constitutional Republic!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture