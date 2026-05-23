The Iran War is heading toward becoming a frozen conflict. Nearly 20% of the world’s oil and 18% of the world’s natural gas pass through the Strait of Hormuz. President Trump says he was “an hour away” from striking Iran but that he didn’t at the request of Persian Gulf allies. Right now, it looks like those talks are stalling along two consistent points that neither the Americans nor the Iranians will abandon: the alleged nuclear materials that Iran either has or is developing and ending Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz. A closed Strait is a problem Washington has a playbook for. Iran understood that and built something different: not closure, but permanent uncertainty.