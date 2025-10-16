By Cassandra MacDonald

October 16, 2025

In a clear sign that the radical gender ideology push is losing steam, new data reveals a shocking drop in the number of American college students identifying as transgender or non-binary, just two years after the trend peaked under the criminal Biden-Harris regime’s influence.

According to a report from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), analyzed by the Centre for Heterodox Social Science, the percentage of U.S. undergraduates claiming identities other than male or female has declined from 6.8 percent in 2023 to just 3.6 percent in 2025, representing a nearly 50 percent decrease.

The Decline of Trans and Queer Identity among Young Americans

The report states:

The scale of the decline in the student data is considerable, even accounting for variability in the data.

The Andover prep school sample shows a drop from over 9 percent non-binary in 2023 to 3 percent in 2025.

In the much larger FIRE sample, the decline during the same period is from 6.8 to 3.6 percent of the total, a near halving of the non-binary share across a sample of 55,000-69,000 students per annum.

The Brown University student survey data, whose 2025 survey captured nearly half the target population, shows a drop from around 5 percent in 2022-23 to 2.6 percent in 2025, also a halving of the non-binary share.

In these cases, we see a ‘rise and fall’ pattern of numbers returning to pre-surge baselines.

This nosedive comes after years of aggressive promotion of gender fluidity in schools, media, and social platforms, which many conservatives have long labeled as social contagion rather than genuine identity.

The report suggests the decline could be linked to improving mental health among students, with depression rates falling from 44 percent in 2022 to 38 percent in 2024, per a survey cited in The Economist.

Young Americans are getting happier

Depression and anxiety seem to have peaked a couple of years ago

A 2023 study highlighted how over half of teen girls identifying as trans had friends doing the same, pointing to peer pressure and trends as key drivers, factors that appear to be reversing now.

Elite institutions are seeing even steeper drops.

At Brown University, the percentage of students identifying as non-binary decreased from 5 percent in 2022-2023 to 2.6 percent in 2025.

Similarly, Phillips Academy Andover reported a decline from 7.4 percent in 2023 to 3 percent in 2025.

On X, users are celebrating the fade of what many call a dangerous “fad.”

New data from Dr. Eric Kaufmann, Professor of Politics at the University of Buckingham and Director of the Centre for Heterodox Social Science, revealed a surprising trend that may concern strategists of the Democratic Party.

Moms for Liberty declared, “It’s no longer ‘trendy’ to be ‘trans.’”

“Surprising Shift”: Transgender Bubble Pops at Colleges

Democrats and their radical leftist allies need an urgent wake-up call after betting the entire political strategy on transgender ideology, which most notably is the effort to queer America’s youth into “gender-fluid” left-wing activists operating in schoolyards and on city streets.

That strategy appears to be collapsing, if it hasn’t already, as a new study reveals a sharp decline in youngsters identifying as something they’re not.

In short, youngsters appear to be rejecting the multi-decade social engineering experiment by leftist public school bureaucrats, Hollywood, progressive doctors, left-wing NGOs, and other ideological operatives aligned with the globalist agenda.

Here are the key findings from the report that was condensed and repackaged for consumption on the British news and opinion website Unheard:

Non-conforming sexual identity (queer, questioning, etc) is also in sharp decline. Gay and lesbian are stable while heterosexuality has rebounded by around 10 points since 2023.

WATCH: Libs of TikTok on X: “INSANE: College students are so brainwashed by gender ideology that they’re willing to donate their own t*sticles to a trans person to “fight toxic masculinity.” 📹@Simply_Shula https://t.co/BDLRq6zhwN” / X

READ MORE:

How psychiatry and activism created the dangerous concept of ‘transgender children’

Peru Officially Classifies ‘Transgender’ and ‘Non-Binary’ People as ‘Mentally Ill’

If ‘trans’ is a vaccine injury, what other dysphoria could vaccines be causing?

‘Transgender’ Ideology Is a Political Coup of The Transhuman Agenda, And Transhumanism Is Capital-Driven Colonization of The Living

Military Accelerates Trans Purge

BOTTOMLINE

Data from a report by the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI) analyzed responses from over 100,000 U.S. undergraduates across various datasets (including surveys from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, and cooperative institutional research programs), the percentage of students identifying as something other than strictly male or female dropped sharply from 6.8% in 2023 to 3.6% in 2025—a roughly 50% decline.

Proponents of the “dying trend” narrative, including conservative commentators, interpret this as evidence that transgender and non-binary identities among youth were largely a social fad or influenced by cultural pressures, now waning amid growing scrutiny and backlash.

In summary, while some datasets substantiate a recent decline in reported trans and non-binary identities among college students—potentially indicating the trend’s momentum is fading—the causes (e.g., social fad vs. fear of disclosure) are debated, and overall LGBTQ+ identification continues to grow.

More longitudinal studies would be needed to confirm if this is a lasting shift.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.