By Melanie Phillips

July 14, 2026

More and more information is surfacing to reveal that the Islamic holy war against the West isn’t just being waged on the battleground of the Middle East.

Even more significantly, it’s also being waged through a trillion-dollar influence campaign to colonize and subvert the Western mind, organized by extremists from the Islamic world.

These have tunneled into the West through a vast civic infrastructure whose real purpose and sources of funding have been as well concealed, and in their own way are just as deadly, as the subterranean genocide factories in Gaza and Lebanon.

To those with eyes to see, it was obvious from the start that the hate marches springing into existence after October 7, 2023 — even while the Hamas-led atrocities were still going on — weren’t spontaneous protests against Israel.

They were instead a globally coordinated campaign to turn gullible Westerners into the unwitting army of Islamic jihad through support for the Palestinian cause.

An important new report by NGO Monitor shows that this post-October 7 protest infrastructure in Britain has used the signature liberal causes of humanitarianism and human rights to launder the Islamic jihad against the West.

Click Here for Full Report ngo-monitor.org/pdf/Imported_Influence_2026.pdf

The report found that, through a series of concentric circles, just six groups have been involved in more than 80 per cent of the major protests.

In the innermost circle sit the states hostile to the West: Iran, China, Russia and Qatar; terrorist organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah and al Qaeda; and extremist religious-political movements like the Muslim Brotherhood.

Lapping around them are charities, campaign groups, protest movements and advocacy organizations that provide legitimacy for these hostile forces, amplify their propaganda and transmit extremism to society.

Out of 40 organizations mapped in the report, at least 11 have links to extremist groups or officials who have co-operated with Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Muslim Brotherhood.

US-based progressive foundations and far-left activist groups, such as the Open Society Foundation, Action Network, Cultures of Resistance and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, are providing significant funding and support, facilitating donations and strengthening the British protests.

Some of these groups have helped inspire violence in the United States.

Last month, US prosecutors indicted eight current and former students at the University of Michigan for conspiring to threaten university leaders, law enforcement, businesses and the Jewish Federation.

The indictment stated that one of the internet websites used by the defendants to spread their demands belonged to Palestine Action, the UK group that continues to attract passionate support from otherwise respectable, middle-class Brits despite having been proscribed by the government as a terrorist outfit.

Well-meaning, if ignorant, people continue to support such organizations on the naive assumption that they help the oppressed.

The Islamist programme to subvert the Western mind has relentlessly focused for years on universities and schools.

The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy has just published another vitally important report, Institutional Capture, which documents how anti-West, Islamist Qatar has reshaped American education in a devastating programme of cultural infiltration.

Over the past 16 years, according to the report, Qatar Foundation International (QFI), the US member of the Doha-based Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, has conducted a systematic campaign to embed itself within American educational institutions.

Deploying at least $65.3 million across 220 documented initiatives between 2009 and 2025, it has been a “manipulator of thought” in social studies, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, as well as in youth engagement, professional development and social activism initiatives.

Through corporate restructuring and strategic partnerships, it has leveraged the reputation of host organizations to embed the Qatari viewpoint on the Middle East in educational materials served up to students in both universities and K-12 schools.

At national conferences for social studies educators, it has stacked the proceedings with presenters trained by QFI to present Qatari talking points.

The result has been an educational echo chamber that “casts doubt on Israel’s very existence, rejects curriculum that teaches students about the efforts to normalise relations between Israel and Arab states, and normalises and relativizes terrorism”.

This is the template for the Muslim Brotherhood’s long-term strategy for civilizational jihad against Western society, turning educational institutions into a weapon of war by shaping, producing and normalizing ideological positions that fit the agenda of conquering the West for Islam.

It’s scant wonder, therefore, that the West has fallen victim to a psychotic madness about Israel’s fictitious perfidies — a malevolent narrative of demonization that is in turn a Trojan horse for suicidal anti-Western loathing and contempt among the elites.

Millions of people are being manipulated on a staggering scale.

America is beginning to grapple with this. In March, the House Committee on Education and the Workforce released nearly 900 pages of documents detailing two major American university partnerships in Qatar.

As the Jewish Institute for National Security of America observed in its own analysis of these documents last month, they showed that Qatar has “used complex funding contracts with American universities to acquire access to intellectual property, governance deliberation, academic credentialing and institutional reputation, which it has used to help support Islamist movements hostile to the United States and its allies”.

The release of those documents galvanized the introduction last month of legislation to ban federal funding to colleges that operate branch campuses in adversarial countries or accept research funding for sensitive fields like artificial intelligence, biotech and quantum computing.

That’s a welcome development, but acute concerns still remain.

This process of jihadi infiltration has been going on for decades. Successive British governments and US administrations have refused to acknowledge the civilizational threat that it poses.

In large measure, this is because the West can’t understand Islamic religious fanaticism. It assumes that everyone in the world is, like itself, governed by self-interest.

So it simply can’t get its collective head around the fact that Islamists are apocalyptic and messianic and believe they have a divine command to conquer Israel, America and the West for Islam.

US President Donald Trump seems to make the same mistake. True, none of us can know what’s in his mind. Maybe he really does understand the Islamists’ mindset and is playing a long game to reel them in.

But maybe he believes that the Iranian regime and other Islamists are driven by the same self-interest as in his own world, and that therefore he can end all such conflict through his supposedly unmatched “art of the deal”.

Such concerns are exacerbated by the extremely troubling financial links between members of Trump’s circle and Qatar.

Rather than treating it as the enemy of the civilization that it is, President Trump has used Qatar as a trusted interlocutor in talks with Hamas, the Taliban and Iran.

His apparently unshakeable belief in the universality of venal self-interest presumably explains his disbelief that the Iranian regime won’t accept that its devastating military losses mean it’s lost the war.

It explains his view that Gaza’s Islamist lions would obviously be turned into lambs by the prospect of the Strip’s transformation into a property developer’s Riviera paradise.

And it may explain his support for Turkey’s menacing Islamist president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to President Trump, Erdoğan almost entered the war in support of Iran and against America, but the US president talked him out of it. Now, President Trump reportedly intends to reward him for this by selling him F-35 warplanes.

Taking his words at their face value (which may always be a mistake), this suggests that narcissistic fantasies prevent this American president from understanding what being an Islamist means.

So as President Trump continues to give us all political whiplash by his on-off-on Iran war, and as the West allows its mouth to be stuffed with Qatari gold, the Islamists fight on — as they’ve done ever since the seventh century — playing the longest civilizational war game in the world

READ MORE:

Incitement To Jihad And Terrorism Against Israel In West Bank

Obama is fueling global jihad

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), A Designated Terrorist Organization, Participates in Anti-ICE Protest, Attracts Remarks from GOP Lawmakers

First Texas and now Florida Lead Bans on Muslim Brotherhood (MB) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

BOTTOMLINE

The Trillion-Dollar Campaign to Conquer the West argues that militant jihad (as seen in Hamas, Hezbollah, and related groups) has a parallel ideological and financial front: a long-term, well-resourced effort by Islamist networks—centered on Qatar, the Muslim Brotherhood, and linked actors—to subvert Western institutions, education, media, and public opinion from within.

The goal is civilizational conquest for Islam, not mere influence or grievance.

Protest coordination

Education infiltration

University funding

Muslim Brotherhood strategy

Western failure — Elites have misunderstood this as transactional self-interest instead of apocalyptic ideological commitment rooted in Islamic doctrine and history.

Documented facts:

Qatar is the single largest foreign donor to U.S. higher education by disclosed figures —over $6 billion (and likely more when including undisclosed amounts and branch campus operating costs) since the early 2000s, dwarfing most other countries. Major recipients include Cornell (~$2.3 billion), Carnegie Mellon, Texas A&M, and Georgetown , often tied to Doha campuses.

Congressional scrutiny and reports (including House Education Committee releases) have examined these ties, raising issues of foreign influence , undisclosed funding, and potential risks to academic independence and national security.

Islamist networks have used petro-wealth for decades to fund mosques, Islamic centers, schools, think tanks, and media across the West. Qatar hosts prominent Muslim Brotherhood figures and funds Al Jazeera.

A 1991 Muslim Brotherhood internal document (entered into evidence in the U.S. Holy Land Foundation terrorism financing trial) explicitly outlines a “civilizational jihad” strategy of gradual settlement and “sabotage” of Western civilization from within.

Integration challenges in parts of Europe—parallel societies, demands for Sharia accommodations, elevated rates of certain crimes in some immigrant cohorts (per official statistics in the UK, Sweden, France, etc.), and grooming gang scandals—are real and extensively documented, not inventions.

Similar influence operations exist from other powers (China’s Confucius Institutes and economic leverage, for example).

Dismissing the entire discussion as conspiracy or bigotry has been a costly error.

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