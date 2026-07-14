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David Rinker's avatar
David Rinker
3h

Spot on! Trump is a pretty good golfer, builder, and politician, but he doesn't understand religion. Species Homo sapiens is alone in the animal kingdom, a SPIRITUAL animal. He doesn't understand that the religious drive is the strongest motivating force in our species, stronger than even the mating and self-preservation instincts. It is for this reason that there have been so many wars of religion through history. Strongly religious people such as the Iranians, base their decisions on their religious beliefs, not geopolitical concerns, or concern for their own life, or the lives of others. Western culture is an anomaly, in its rejection of its spiritual identity i.e., Christianity, in favor of secularism and materialism. Trump is a product of our materialistic Western culture.

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