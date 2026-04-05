By Catholic World Mission

April 5, 2026

After the quiet reflection of Lent and the sorrow of Good Friday, Easter morning breaks forth in radiant light.

The stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and Christ is risen! Alleluia!"

Easter is more than a single day on the calendar, it is a season of rebirth, renewal, and overflowing grace.

It reminds us that no matter how heavy our burdens or how long our nights, God’s light always prevails. And that same light is meant to take root within us.

What Easter Really Means

The story of Easter began over 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem.

Jesus Christ, the Son of God, freely offered His life for our salvation.

After His death on Good Friday, He was laid in a tomb.

Three days later, just as He had foretold, He rose from the dead.

This miracle, the Resurrection, became the foundation of Christian faith.

As early as the second century, believers gathered each spring to celebrate Christ’s victory over sin and death, honoring the mystery that changed the world forever.

The English word Easter may come from an old Anglo-Saxon term for “spring,” a fitting reminder of new beginnings.

But for Christians, Easter is not simply a season; it is the celebration of our Savior.

It is the triumph of divine love over the grave.

Over time, beautiful liturgical traditions developed:

The Easter Vigil , beginning in darkness and ending in the light of Christ

The Paschal candle , symbolizing the risen Lord who shines in every age

The joyous return of the Alleluia, silent during Lent but now sung with full voice

These sacred signs remind us that the same power that raised Jesus from the dead is alive in His Church, and alive in us.

The Resurrection: Heart of Christian Faith

The Resurrection is the heart of Christian faith.

It proclaims that love is stronger than death, mercy greater than sin, and hope more enduring than despair.

When Jesus rose, He didn’t simply transform a moment in history, He transformed every human story.

Through His Resurrection, Christ opened the gates of Heaven and gave every soul a reason to hope. Our suffering is never the final word.

Every cross we carry, every trial we face, can be redeemed through His grace.

The Resurrection assures us that God brings life from what seems lifeless, joy from sorrow, and purpose from pain. It calls us to live as people of hope, grounded in the truth that Christ’s victory is also our own.

Easter Traditions and Symbols

When we allow the risen Christ to enter our hearts, hope begins to blossom from within. It is revealed in the courage to forgive, the willingness to serve, and the joy we offer to others.

Every act of charity, every quiet prayer, every gift of love becomes a small echo of Easter’s miracle, light overcoming darkness, grace triumphing over sin.

This Easter, remember: Christ’s victory is not distant or abstract.

It is alive each time we choose faith over fear, compassion over indifference, and love over anything that would dim the light within us.

Let His Resurrection transform your heart, so that, through you, His light may touch the world.

Rejoice in Christ’s triumph by helping Catholic World Mission bring Easter hope to communities still longing for light. Your generosity helps share the joy of the risen Lord with families praying for brighter tomorrows.

Bringing Easter Hope into Daily Life

Easter Sunday celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, the most joyful and significant feast of the Catholic Church.

The date of Easter changes each year because it follows the lunar calendar.

Here’s how the Church determines it:

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the Spring Equinox (around March 21).

Because of this, Easter can fall anytime between March 22 and April 25.

And Easter Day is only the beginning.

The celebration continues for 50 days, leading us to Pentecost, when the Holy Spirit descended upon the Apostles and filled the Church with new life.

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