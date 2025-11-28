Tuzara Post Newsletter

David Rinker
Where can the list be found of the degrees defined as professional degrees under the new law?

Here's the thing...."borrowing caps, making the maximum figures dependent on whether a student is pursuing a “professional degree.” It appears that historically there were too many "fluff" degrees within which people would spend much of their adult lives repaying because the economics didn't work. Thus it is good for folks to look before they leap. Furthermore, assuming that this legislation has flaws it can be corrected. Not perfect but its what we have today. As far as nurses are concerned...we need more...they are the backbone of the medical profession. If this group is getting shortchanged... work with your local legislator to correct.

