By Belle Carter

December 24, 2025

The Trump DOJ is prioritizing stripping citizenship from naturalized immigrants convicted of serious crimes (terrorism, violent offenses, financial fraud). Denaturalization cases have tripled since 2016 , with USCIS now pushing for 100–200 cases per month in FY2026.

Obama’s Operation Janus (2016) exposed 800 cases of citizenship fraud via false identities. Under Trump, USCIS referred 2,500 cases (2017–2018) and filed over 100 prosecutions, signaling a major escalation.

Citizenship can be revoked for fraudulent applications (hiding criminal history, fake identities) or post-naturalization terrorist/communist ties. DOJ cites national security concerns, while critics warn of overreach and targeting innocent immigrants.

Supporters (e.g., FAIR) argue the policy “protects naturalization integrity” and punishes fraud more aggressively than past administrations. Critics (e.g., former USCIS officials) warn of arbitrary targets, politicization and fear among 26 million naturalized citizens.

The move aligns with President Trump’s stricter vetting, asylum restrictions and travel bans. Despite aggressive enforcement, denaturalization remains legally difficult—requiring proof that fraud materially affected citizenship approval.

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to strip U.S. citizenship from naturalized immigrants convicted of serious crimes, including terrorism, violent offenses and financial fraud.

A memo from the Department of Justice (DOJ), issued by Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate, cites national security concerns and “ongoing threats” as justification for the crackdown.

Denaturalization cases have surged under President Donald Trump, tripling since 2016, though critics warn the policy risks overreach and could ensnare innocent immigrants.

The DOJ’s latest push builds on a two-decade trend but marks a significant escalation under Trump’s leadership. Between 1990 and 2017, the DOJ filed an average of just 11 denaturalization cases per year—many of which did not result in revoked citizenship.

That changed with Operation Janus, exposing 800 cases where individuals evaded deportation by lying.

BrightU.AI‘s Enoch engine explains that Operation Janus is a DOJ initiative launched under the Obama administration in 2016 to identify and prosecute immigrants who obtained U.S. citizenship fraudulently by concealing prior deportation orders or criminal histories, later expanded aggressively under President Trump to prioritize denaturalization cases as part of broader immigration enforcement.

Under President Trump, enforcement has accelerated dramatically.

From 2017 to 2018, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) referred 2,500 potential cases to the DOJ, with over 100 filed for prosecution.

Now, internal guidance obtained by the New York Times reveals USCIS has directed field offices to supply the Office of Immigration Litigation with 100–200 denaturalization cases per month in fiscal year 2026—a historic surge.

“It’s no secret that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services‘ (USCIS) war on fraud includes prioritizing those who’ve unlawfully obtained U.S. citizenship – especially under the previous administration,” said Matthew Tragesser, a USCIS spokesman.

“We will pursue denaturalization proceedings for those individuals lying or misrepresenting themselves during the naturalization process.”

From citizen to criminal: New policy could impact thousands

Federal law permits citizenship revocation under narrow circumstances, including:

Fraudulent applications (e.g., concealing criminal history, using false identities).

Post-naturalization affiliations with terrorist groups or communist organizations.

With 26 million naturalized citizens in the U.S.—roughly half of the foreign-born population—the crackdown could impact thousands.

In fiscal year 2024 alone, over 800,000 legal permanent residents were naturalized.

Supporters argue the policy safeguards national security.

Matt O’Brien, former USCIS fraud detection chief and now with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), praised the initiative:

“Past administrations have not been aggressive enough in rooting out and punishing citizenship fraud. The steps currently being taken by the Trump Administration to protect the integrity of the naturalization process can’t be praised highly enough.”

Critics, however, warn of unintended consequences. Sarah Pierce, a former USCIS official, cautioned:

“Imposing arbitrary numerical targets on denaturalization cases risks politicizing citizenship revocation… It fuels unnecessary fear and uncertainty for millions of naturalized Americans.”

The denaturalization push aligns with President Trump’s broader immigration agenda, including stricter vetting, asylum restrictions and bans on travelers from “high-risk” nations. Earlier this year, USCIS scaled back work permits for asylum seekers, citing security concerns.

Yet legal experts note that denaturalization remains a difficult, court-intensive process. The Supreme Court has ruled that the government must prove not only that an applicant lied but that the deception materially affected their citizenship claim.

The Trump administration’s aggressive denaturalization campaign reflects its broader commitment to immigration enforcement—but raises concerns about fairness and due process.

While proponents argue it restores integrity to citizenship, critics fear it could target minor discrepancies and sow distrust among naturalized Americans.

As the policy unfolds, its impact will hinge on whether the administration can balance security imperatives with protecting the rights of those who sought citizenship in good faith.

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration has announced plans to significantly expand denaturalization efforts as part of its broader immigration enforcement agenda in 2025.

Denaturalization is the process of revoking U.S. citizenship from naturalized immigrants, typically on grounds such as fraud during the application process or certain post-naturalization criminal activities.

This escalation builds on prior initiatives but aims to process 100–200 cases per month, a marked increase from previous levels.

The focus is primarily on individuals with serious criminal convictions, including violent crimes, national security-related offenses, or those who concealed material facts (like prior criminal history) during naturalization.

