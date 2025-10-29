By Ethan White

October 30, 2025

Three top Air Force personnel are dead. All from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

All connected to advanced military research. All gone in one night — October 26, 2025. The official story? A simple murder-suicide.

But anyone who’s been paying attention knows exactly what this was: a cleanup.

Jacob Prichard, 34 — Air Force Research Laboratory.

Jaymee Prichard, 33 — Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

1st Lt. Jaime Gustitus, 25 — 711th Human Performance Wing.

These aren’t admin desk jobs. These are compartmentalized sectors directly tied to national defense technologies, human enhancement programs, cognitive control systems, and weapons lifecycle management.

And now they’re all dead within a 2 a.m. window.

According to local police, Jacob allegedly killed Gustitus in her apartment in Sugarcreek Township, threatened a neighbor, and then disappeared.

Jaymee was also found dead. Then Jacob supposedly took his own life. No real explanation. No timeline breakdown. No ballistic details.

Just a broad, unprovable summary handed to the media, and the case gets quietly pushed into “domestic tragedy” territory.

Meanwhile, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations says nothing.

No press briefing. No transparency. They don’t even attempt to explain how someone embedded in Wright-Patterson’s internal clearance system went rogue without triggering any alarms — because they know the real answer leads to doors they’ve sealed shut for decades.

Wright-Patterson has always been more than a base. It’s a vault. A multi-layered fortress where programs go when they’re too sensitive even for the Pentagon.

Experimental propulsion, reverse engineering, neural warfare — it’s all been tied to this site. And now we have three dead people directly embedded in the sectors tasked with controlling the future battlefield of the mind.

The 711th Human Performance Wing isn’t about fitness.

It’s about neurological manipulation, advanced DARPA partnerships, synthetic telepathy, frequency-based behavior control, and forced compliance through embedded tech.

Gustitus was involved in personnel-level integrations of those programs.

She didn’t “have access.” She was access.

Jacob, working in AFRL, was likely exposed to ongoing projects involving directed energy, AI target acquisition systems, and classified biological-interface trials.

And Jaymee, working in lifecycle management, knew which systems were being greenlit for deployment and who was signing off on covert procurement pipelines.

Here’s where things start to tighten:

Insiders have been leaking for months that Trump’s current administration — which fully retook real power behind the scenes in January — is conducting deep internal audits on U.S. military tech programs.

Everything that was pushed through under the criminal Biden regime, and under treasonous Obama before that, is under investigation.

President Trump’s team is identifying backdoors, foreign collusion, and dual-purpose biotech streams that were funneled into human interface testing without consent.

These deaths happened 72 hours before a classified internal audit was scheduled to hit AFRL’s Secure Compartmentalized Information Facilities (SCIFs).

That’s not a coincidence. And it’s not the first time this year we’ve seen strange “suicides” in proximity to incoming investigations.

Just three weeks ago, a former contractor tied to AFRL’s optical cloaking research was found dead in Dayton, OH — ruled a suicide as well.

The pattern is clear: someone is scrubbing assets and witnesses before the lid blows off.

There’s also growing chatter — real chatter, from people inside — those elements of the old regime left behind trigger programs embedded within certain research nodes.

Meaning: if access to these systems gets flagged for audit or potential seizure under President Trump’s military cleanup, pre-installed fail-safe operations go live.

These include disinformation triggers, operational lockdowns, and yes, even personnel neutralization protocols under “containment classification.”

Did Jacob trigger something by accessing files he wasn’t supposed to see? Was Gustitus preparing to hand over sensitive data to a federal audit team?

Was Jaymee the connection point — the key that linked classified tech movement to procurement command? And once all three pieces aligned, were they deemed too dangerous to leave alive?

It wouldn’t be the first time.

Operation Northwoods, MK-ULTRA, Project ARTICHOKE, and even the recent exposure of CIA biowarfare contracts in Africa show that elimination of personnel isn’t a bug in the system. It’s the method.

And when you’re dealing with compartmentalized tech, nobody below clearance level Delta knows what’s really being pushed behind closed doors.

Since President Trump resumed power, he’s made it clear he’s going after every node of the elite-controlled military-intelligence pipeline.

That includes GSK-connected defense contracts, Pfizer-DARPA enhancement trials, and rogue NATO-aligned black labs buried in U.S. infrastructure.

The goal? Collapse their entire hidden weapons-and-control complex.

What just happened at Wright-Patterson was a warning. Not to President Trump. To everyone else inside those bases, thinking they’re protected by rank.

Three key individuals — dead — just as external eyes were being placed on high-risk experimental projects tied to both neurological weaponization and foreign defense data leaks.

Wright-Patterson is under a lockdown of silence. No one is talking.

But sources confirm that over the weekend — the same weekend of the deaths — internal military internet systems went dark in sections of the base. Full shutoff.

Internal movement restricted. That is not standard response for a personal tragedy. That’s protocol for data breach containment.

And let’s talk about timing again: the deaths happened before Trump’s administration was scheduled to conduct its second wave of base inspections starting November 1st.

This was a preemptive purge. The kind that tells you what they were hiding is a threat to the system, not just the people who knew about it.

There is no way the mainstream press will touch this. They’ll parrot whatever they’re told. But for those of us watching closely — for those who understand the war we’re in — this was an operation. Plain and brutal.

And now three more insiders are dead.

October 29, 2025. Logged. Documented. Remembered. And we’re not done watching.

BOTTOMLINE

Three Air Force personnel from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio were found dead between the evening of October 24 and the morning of October 25, 2025.

The deceased were identified as:

1st Lt Jaime Gustitus , 25, of the 711th Human Performance Wing.

Jacob Prichard, 34 — Air Force Research Laboratory.

Jaymee Prichard, 33 — Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

Authorities have classified the event as a double murder-suicide.

The deaths occurred at multiple locations around Dayton, Ohio, suggesting a coordinated but deeply personal tragedy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are leading the inquiry, supported by local law enforcement.

Lt Gen Linda Hurry, Deputy Commander of Air Force Materiel Command, expressed condolences and emphasized the Air Force’s commitment to supporting affected families.

